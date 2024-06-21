Andhra Pradesh to Emerge as a Powerhouse of Electronics Manufacturing

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21: Y. Guru, the Chairman and Managing Director of Celkon Group, stated that within the coming days, there are plans to organize a meeting with Chief Minister and the IT Minister to develop a strategic plan and to make Andhra Pradesh as the powerhouse for Electronics Manufacturing.

Y. Guru greeted and congratulated Nara Lokesh, who has recently taken charge as the new IT Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Guru stated that the IT minister during the meeting conveyed that he is totally aligned and poised to scale big transforming Andhra Pradesh into a leading hub for electronics manufacturing.

The electronics manufacturing sector, which was worth 75 billion dollars in the country in 2019, has reached to 115 billion dollars by 2024, and in the coming years, it will reach 300 billion dollars. This rapid growth is a testament to the favourable policies and initiatives undertaken by central government to promote the industry. Lokesh expressed that his aim is to capture the lion share of this anticipated growth significantly to be contributed from Andhra Pradesh.

Guru stated that the electronics sector has grown by 400% from 2015 to 2024, with India currently exporting mobile phones worth INR 1,20,000 Crores. Exports are hence a great opportunity for Andhra Pradesh to explore.

Andhra Pradesh has its ambitious vision of attracting major players across various electronics product segments, including mobile phones, IT hardware, consumer electronics, and semiconductors. The goal is to position Andhra Pradesh as a key contributor to India's electronics manufacturing targets.

Y Guru highlighted that the Tirupati Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC), where Celkon, TCL, Sunny Opotech, Foxlink, and other companies have established plants and have been doing good and he assured that they are discussing with various supply chain companies, ancillary parts-related factories also to set up their units within the Tirupati EMC and its vicinity to further enhance employment opportunities and manufacturing capabilities.

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular & Electronics Association, expressed strong support for the initiatives led by Chief Minister Naidu. He stated, "We are encouraged and motivated by the new Andhra Government under the able and visionary leadership of Chief Minister Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He is a great source of inspiration for our industry. Andhra Pradesh has tremendous potential in electronics manufacturing, and our previous collaborations have delivered concrete outcomes."

The meeting emphasised plans to engage with industry experts nation and worldwide to attract more companies to Andhra Pradesh aiming to boost employment opportunities to the young talent of AP.

