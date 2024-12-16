Anil Agarwal from BloggersPassion To Launch eBook,"Learn SEO and Rank #1" For Bloggers and SEO Experts

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 16: For the first time in the SEO industry, an eBook titled "SEO Made Easy: Learn and Rank #1" is a comprehensive compilation of the most effective basic to advanced practices backed up by real-world case studies. Author Anil Agarwal, set to launch its eBook in early 2025, has prepared it so that it would teach bloggers, SEO experts, and businesses.

Despite their passion and dedication, such professionals often face issues with ranking higher, either due to high authority sites nailing the SERPs or algorithmic updates. Ranking #1 has been an "expensive dream" for them, so they are switching careers.

Hence, Anil addresses such issues to empower professionals who invest their hard-earned money and cannot afford to lose them. For it, he guides practices in the book for long-term growth and methods to rank #1. Besides, he reported that people without industry knowledge can also learn SEO effectively since it teaches from scratch with examples.

About Anil Agarwal: The Author

Anil Agarwal is an SEO Expert with 20+ years of experience and the founder of BloggersPassion. He founded the blog in 2010, which had humble beginnings with 3k+ views in the initial year, and now has matured into a full-fledged brand recording over 1.2 million views and $15000/month earnings every month.

Despite his humble beginnings, he was in a constant phase of trial and error and continuous improvements to achieve the desired results. Thus, he has gained credibility and served various clients in building successive businesses. His passion enabled him to become credible in the industry and he tends to empower others with the book's compilation.

Why Is SEO Made Easy Is a Must-Have?

We discussed this with BloggersPassion founder Anil Agarwal, who said the ebook is a must-have for SEO experts, bloggers, and small business owners striving to expand their digital presence.

He added that Google's algorithm updates dramatically dip website traffic. This volatility leaves many bloggers disappointed, and they eventually switch careers for a legitimate revenue stream. Besides, between August 2022 and March 2024, Google updates, nearly 78% of travel publishers globally reported a massive traffic decline.

Moreover, he said he was fortunate enough to learn from his failures, and his website, BloggersPassion, retains traffic with significant surges.

To elaborate further, he focused on strategies prioritizing target audience personas instead of tricking search engines. Accordingly, he has compiled all his practical and actionable strategies learned from over two decades in the "SEO Made Easy" book.

It will equip the readers to do the following

* Develop and maintain blogs that will be resilient to algorithmic updates

* Identifying critical ranking factors and accordingly working on long-term growth

* Content that's an asset for both target audiences and search engines

Hence, it's a comprehensive guide for those willing to learn from scratch to advance with a proper roadmap.

What SEO Made Easy Covers?

The eBook is well-structured, with different comprehensive models for the readers to grasp concepts and techniques properly.

* Introduction to SEO

The modules will share the fundamentals of SEO, which will help to understand search engines, target personas, and even white-hat practices for growth.

* Keyword Research

The module will help readers understand the elements of keyword research, how to find them, and which ones work effectively. Besides, it shares details with examples of free keyword tools and their methodologies, which help low-budget bloggers minimize their budgets.

* On-Page SEO

The module will cover detailed information on optimizing helpful content for search engines and users with implementation methods and effective keyword placement.

* Off-Page SEO

The current Google algorithms prefer quality backlinks over quantity. The former here refers to relevant links and more preference to earned ones. Therefore, in this module, Anil Agarwal shares ethical off-page SEO strategies and methods for implementing them.

* Technical SEO

You can ease website technicalities by optimizing it for crawling, indexing, and ranking higher on SERPs.

* SEO Best Practices and Case Studies

Though case studies backup every module, this dedicated section covers the reverse engineering of some successful sites from which to learn.

* Future SEO Trends

It covers additional trends like voice SEO, Generative AI, featured snippet ranking, and how to adapt to upcoming algorithmic updates.

Besides, case studies and realistic examples with screenshots that establish credibility support each module and learning.

Launch Details and Availability

BloggersPassion founder Anil Agarwal will launch the book in the first quarter of 2025. Interested readers can buy the book from BloggersPassion exclusively. Besides, it's affordable, and details will be announced soon.

Moreover, Anil Agarwal shares, "This eBook is a strategic compilation of my 20 years of work experience, analysis, experimenting, and continuous iteration to know the most effective. My goal is to empower bloggers and SEO experts who, despite hustling hard, face setbacks due to budget constraints, advanced trends, and algorithmic updates for a successful career."

Final Verdict On SEO Made Easy

The book is a must-have for those struggling with an unsuccessful blogging career or their client business growth difficulties. With actionable and practical strategies backed by case studies, the book doesn't exude knowledge but proves it.

Besides, it emphasizes budget-friendly SEO and simultaneously focuses on developing blogs that will be resilient to algorithmic updates that impact the site negatively. From scratch to advanced, readers can master if they implement strategies as discussed in the compilation.

