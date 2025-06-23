Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infra Clears ₹273 Cr Loan from Yes Bank; Shares Edge Up by 2%

In a significant move reflecting its ongoing financial revival, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure Ltd announced that it has fully settled a loan of approximately ₹273 crore, including interest, taken by its wholly owned subsidiary, JR Toll Road Pvt Ltd (JRTR), from Yes Bank. The company informed stock exchanges that an addendum to the earlier Settlement Agreement with Yes Bank was signed on June 23, marking the completion of all outstanding debt obligations under the deal. The original settlement agreement had been inked on November 26 last year.

JR Toll Road, a special purpose vehicle created by Reliance Infrastructure, is responsible for the 52-kilometer development, operation, and maintenance of a segment of National Highway 11 between Jaipur and Reengus, Rajasthan. Executed under the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model, the highway was expanded from four to six lanes, with toll operations commencing in 2013. Reliance Infrastructure also clarified that Yes Bank holds no equity stake in the company and is neither a related party nor a part of the promoter group — an effort to address any speculative assumptions of financial entanglement.

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure rose 2% to ₹380 during Monday morning trade, while Yes Bank traded at ₹19.90 on the BSE. This development is part of Reliance Infra’s broader strategy to reduce its financial liabilities. Earlier in FY 2024–25, the company brought down its standalone net debt to zero by repaying about ₹3,300 crore owed to banks and financial institutions by March 31.

In recent times, Anil Ambani has begun to witness a quiet but steady turnaround in his business fortunes. With active support from his sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, he is gradually reviving the debt-laden Reliance Group. Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power — the group's last two major profitable entities — have now become completely debt-free and are generating consistent profits after years of financial distress and near-bankruptcy.

