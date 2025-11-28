Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infra Shares Jump 5%, Hit Upper Circuit for Third Straight Day, Lifting Investor Sentiment

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure shares hit the upper circuit for the third day as stock rose 5 percent to Rs 174 against the previous close of 165.85. This rise came after seven consecutive sessions of decline.Although the two-day recovery has given some relief to investors, the past month has been worrying, with the stock falling nearly 27 percent. According to market experts, the recent bounce has lifted sentiment, but long-term investors may still need to wait for stability.

Reliance Infrastructure once touched a 52-week high of Rs 423.40. Even after the latest recovery, the current share price remains about 60 percent below that level. On the other hand, the stock’s 52-week low is Rs 149.16, and the share is trading only slightly above this mark. The company’s current market capitalization stands at around Rs 6,454 crore.Reliance Infrastructure’s full market capitalisation stood at Rs 6,497.24 crore at the end of the session. In the September quarter, Reliance Infra eported a 50% dip in consolidated net profit to ₹1,911.19 crore. The company saw its total income falling to ₹6,309.48 crore, from ₹7,345.96 crore in the July-September period of FY25. Reliance Infrastructure trimmed expenses to ₹5,991.49 crore, from ₹6,450.38 crore in the year-ago period.The company's consolidated net worth increased to ₹16,921 crore as of September 30, 2025, up 14% from ₹14,855 crore as of June 30, 2025.

Bank debt on a standalone basis was at 'zero'. During Q2, the company's consolidated assets stood at ₹69,708.76 crore as of September 30, 2025, with a strong retail shareholding family of over 7 lakh investors. Over 46,224 new consumers were added to the Delhi Discom in Q2 FY26, bringing the total consumer base to 53.24 lakh. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd develops projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) across several high-growth sectors, including Power, Roads and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space, and the Defence sector.