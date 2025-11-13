Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Shares Jump After Strong Q2 Results Despite ED Probe

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra shares have witnessed a significant surge in their stock price post the announcement of Q2FY25. Reliance Infra shares jumped by 5% as the share is currently trading at 185.95 against the previous close of 177. During the quarter under review, Reliance Infra’s consolidated net profit tumbled over 50% to Rs 1,911 crore, sharply lower from Rs 4,082 crore it reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company’s revenue from operations also witnessed a decline of 14% to Rs 6,235 crore versus Rs 7,258.50 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. As for the revenue split, power business remained the mainstay, generating Rs 5,434 crore in the quarter ended September 30.

The infrastructure business generated Rs 351 crore in revenue, higher than Rs 335 crore it generated in the same quarter last year, the company’s press release showed. The engineering and construction business was flat at about Rs 61 crore.For the first half, the revenue from operations edged lower at Rs 12,143 crore, down 16% on-year from Rs 14,451 crore it posted in the first two quarters of the previous financial year. Net profit over the same period came in at Rs 1,971 crore, down over 40% from Rs 3,849 crore year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Reliance Power posted a consolidated net profit of ₹87.32 crore for the September quarter of FY26, compared to a loss of ₹352 crore it logged in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The electric power generation firm witnessed a 12.17% YoY surge in its consolidated revenue from operations to ₹1,974.03 crore during the quarter under review.In the second quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year (Q2FY25), it had clocked a revenue of ₹1,759.81 crore.At an operational level, its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation), also known as operating profit, stood at ₹618 crore in Q2FY26, marking a 64% annual increase from ₹376 crore in the year-ago period.Reliance Power said that its debt-to-equity ratio, which was at 0.87, was among the lowest in the industry, adding that its debt servicing of ₹634 crore in the September FY26 quarter reflected “continued commitment to debt reduction”.Its networth, during the reporting quarter, stood at ₹16,516 crore.

Notably, the company is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a fake bank guarantee case. Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group faces allegations of money laundering and loan fraud. The ED has summoned Ambani on 14 November for questioning in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud involving the State Bank of India (SBI). Earlier this month, the agency attached assets worth over Rs 7,500 crore. Amid the ongoing investigations, the new deal is expected to provide some relief to the company. The sharp turnaround is reviving hopes of a long-shot comeback for the beleaguered ADAG Group. After years of corporate struggles and financial setbacks, Anil Ambani is quietly orchestrating a revival of the Reliance Group. Once a strong force, most of the businesses have been reduced to financial debris. However, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, are now leading the charge as Ambani charts a comeback. From a dramatic fall after the 2008 crash and the collapse of key ventures, Anil Ambani’s group is now seeking redemption by aligning with national priorities, clean energy and defence.