Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power & Infra Rally 17% In Two Days as ADAG Group Shows Revival Signs

The Anil Ambani Group (ADAG) stocks continued their upward momentum today, building on yesterday’s sharp surge of 11%. In today’s trading session, Reliance Power rose 2% to ₹40.46, while Reliance Infrastructure gained 5% to ₹165.85. This follows yesterday’s strong performance, where Reliance Infra advanced 5% to ₹157.96 and Reliance Power climbed 6.4% to ₹39.58. With back-to-back sessions of solid gains, the two ADAG counters have now risen 17% in two days, reflecting renewed investor interest and sustained positive momentum. Over the past financial year, both companies have significantly reduced their debt. Reliance Infrastructure reportedly became standalone net-debt free by March 2025, strengthening market confidence in the group’s turnaround.

Reliance Power has seen a 52-week high of Rs 76.49 and a 52-week low of Rs 31.30, suggesting considerable volatility during the period. The stock’s total traded quantity stood at 33.77 lakh shares, generating a turnover of Rs 13.00 crore, falling short of its two-week average trading volume of 50.45 lakh shares.Last week, Reliance Power announced a significant governance revamp alongside major clean-energy milestones. The board, at its meeting on November 19, approved the formation of a new Board of Management (BOM) comprising the CEO, key managerial personnel and senior leadership, aimed at strengthening oversight to support long-term value creation for all stakeholders.“The creation of the board of management represents a step in Reliance Power’s pursuit of stronger governance, sharper oversight mechanisms, and building a more agile and future-ready organisation. The initiative reflects the Company’s commitment to adopting best-in-class governance practices that support long-term value creation for all stakeholders,” it said in a press statement.

The stock’s rally is also supported by a significant turnaround in the company’s financial performance. Reliance Power posted a consolidated net profit of ₹87.32 crore for the September quarter of FY26, compared to a loss of ₹352 crore it logged in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile,Reliance Infrastructure reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,911.19 crore from Rs 59.84 crore in Q1FY26 and from Rs 4,082.53 crore in Q2FY25. The company’s consolidated profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 2,546 crore, from Rs 287 crore in Q1 FY26 and from Rs 3,527.45 crore in Q2FY25.The company said its standalone bank debt remains at zero, while standalone net worth stood at Rs 24,340 crore.Mumbai Metro One achieved its highest-ever monthly ridership of 139.81 lakh in September 2025 — the best since its inception. The company also concluded a deal worth Rs 600 lakh with Indian Overseas Bank to bring a new partner for Scan & Pay and mobile QR ticketing.