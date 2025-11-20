Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power Shares Surge 2% After Board Approves New Management Formation

Reliance Power share price jumped over 2% on Thursday, driven by strong buying momentum. The ADAG group stock is currently trading at 40.73 against the previous close of Rs.39.93. The company on Wednesday announced the formation of a Board of Management (BOM) to strengthen governance and strategic business oversight.Reliance Power said that its Board of Directors, at their meeting held on November 19, approved the constitution of the Board of Management (BOM) comprising of the CEO, Key Managerial Personnel, and senior business leaders of the company. “The creation of the Board of Management represents a step in Reliance Power’s pursuit of stronger governance, sharper oversight mechanisms and to build a more agile and future-ready organisation. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to adopting best-in-class governance practices that support long-term value creation for all stakeholders,” Reliance Power said in a regulatory filing on November 19.

Reliance Power also highlighted the emerging growth opportunities within its subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies. The company has emerged as the largest player in Solar + BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems) on a competitive bid basis, with an awarded capacity of up to 4 GW of solar and up to 6.5 GW of BESS. Reliance Power share price has fallen 8% in one month and has declined 15% in three months. The stock has dropped 9% in six months. Over the past one year, Reliance Power shares have gained 14%, while the stock has rallied 84% in the past two years.

Reliance Power share price has delivered multibagger returns of 162% in three years and have jumped by a staggering 1,265% in the past five years. Earlier this month, the company received the Letter of Award for 750 MW / 3,000 MWh Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) ISTS from SJVN Limited. The company said that it will provide power to DISCOMs from a hybrid configuration comprising nearly 900 MWp of solar generation coupled with over 3,000 MWh of BESS capacity. The company said that tariff rates for the supply order at fixed at Rs 6.74 per kWh. Reliance Power reported a net profit of Rs 87.32 crore in Q2FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 352 crore in Q2 FY25. The company’s total income for the quarter increased to Rs 2,067 crore from Rs 1,963 crore in Q2 FY25.