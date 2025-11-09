Anil Ambani's Reliance Power to Announce Q2 FY25-26 Results on Nov 10th Amid ED Probe As Stocks Face Selling Pressure

Reliance Power is set to declare its financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of FY25-26, as the company’s board prepares to meet to review and approve the unaudited financials for the period ending September 2025. The Anil Ambani group stock has been facing selling pressure amid ED probe for alleged submission of a fake bank guarantee of ~₹68 crore via its subsidiary to Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The stock which had surged to a high of around Rs 76.49 in mid-June is currently trading at Rs.39.

Despite the fall in share price, Reliance Power reported better results in the quarter ending June 2025. The company earned a net profit of ₹447 crore, whereas it had reported a loss of ₹983 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the company’s sales fell 5.4% to ₹18,856 crore. For the full financial year 2025, the company recorded a profit of ₹29,474 crore, marking a massive 231% increase compared to the previous year. However, revenue declined 3.9% to ₹75,829 crore.

.The ED’s case centres around loans raised by Reliance Communications (RCOM) and its group companies between 2010 and 2012. As per the agency, the outstanding dues stand at Rs 40,185 crore, with five banks declaring the loan accounts fraudulent.Investigators say funds were diverted across group entities, funnelled to related parties and even used to repay older borrowings in violation of loan conditions. The ED has alleged that money raised for business operations instead went toward what it calls “evergreening” of existing debt. Shares of Reliance Power have gained 43.4% so far in 2025. The stock is up 129.5% over the past 12 months and has rallied 52.3% in the last six months. However, it is down 4% over the past one month.