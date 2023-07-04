Anil Ambani's wife Tina appears before ED in alleged foreign exchange violation case

By ANI | Published: July 4, 2023 12:03 PM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Tina Ambani, wife of industrialist Anil Ambani, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate's Mumbai office on Tuesday in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

On Monday, the statement of Anil Ambani was recorded in connection with the FEMA case. FEMA rules are to deal with an alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law.

Further details on the case are not yet known.

