Anima and Establishment NY Announces Final Selections for 'New Faces Search' in India

New Delhi [India], June 21: Anima, in partnership with Establishment New York, proudly announces the final selections of its highly anticipated New Faces Model Search in India. As a leading talent agency for models, makeup artists, hair stylists, and photographers, Anima is known for its dedication to developing new talent and securing global placements for Talents across fashion capitals such as New York, Paris, London, and Milan.

Following rigorous live auditions held across various cities in India, the final selected new faces are: Dhanush, Kristina and Kyra from Delhi, Sufiyan, Kenneth, Kevin, Aditi, Uveeka, Khushi and Sanaya from Mumbai, Mishal, Anjitha & Unnimaya from Kerala. The auditions were meticulously conducted and the faces were carefully shortlisted by Anima's founders, Gunita Stobe and Mark Luburic. These chosen faces will now be offered representation by Anima and will have the opportunity to feature in upcoming national and international assignments.

Gunita Stobe, Co-Founder of Anima, expressed her excitement about the selections, saying, "We are excited to introduce these incredible new talents to the fashion industry. Each one of them brings a unique energy and potential that aligns perfectly with Anima's vision. We can't wait to see how they develop over the coming months and years."

Mark Luburic, Co-Founder of Anima, added, "It was a challenging task to narrow down the final selects, but we are confident that these individuals will make a significant impact in the modeling world. We look forward to supporting their journey and shaping their growth."

Establishment New York, the outfit that has backed Anima with the search, is one of the leading casting agencies in the global fashion industry today known for aligning the right faces with the world's most exclusive luxury brands, communicating authentic and relatable images to consumers.

Anima's existing roster includes a stellar lineup of models such as Pooja Mor, Aishwarya Gupta, Andrea Kevichusa, Naomi Janumala, Prency Dedha, Pratik Shetty, Tuhir Brahmbhatt, and Neil Varel, among others, who have consistently made a mark on the global stage.

