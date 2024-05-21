Anima Expands its Client Roaster Adding a Diverse Range of Talents

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Anima, a premier talent agency renowned for its unparalleled expertise in representing models, makeup artists, hair stylists, and photographers, is delighted to announce the addition of four exceptional artists to its esteemed roster. Onkar Naik (Photographer), Renuka Desilva (Makeup Artist), Umang Thapa (Hair Stylist) and Alyssa Mendonsa (Makeup Artist) have joined Anima's stellar client list to seek professional management and enhance their career prospects both locally and globally.

The newest members of Anima bring a wealth of talent, creativity, and dedication to their artistry. Onkar Naik, a celebrated photographer, has collaborated with prominent figures such as Rashmika Mandana, Kajol, Tara Sutaria, and Richa Chaddha. Renuka Desilva, an accomplished makeup artist, has worked with the iconic Malaika Arora. Umang Thapa, a talented hair stylist, boasts collaborations with Huma Qureshi and Disha Patani. Alyssa Mendonsa, another skilled makeup artist, has enhanced the looks of Nushrrat Bharucha and Malaika Arora.

Their unique perspectives and artistic visions promise to elevate the agency's already established reputation, reinforcing Anima's commitment to scouting and representing the best and brightest talent in the industry.

Mark Luburic, Co-Founder of Anima, expressed his excitement about the new additions, stating, "We're super excited to have these amazing artists join us at Anima. They bring so much talent, creativity, and passion to the table. We are confident that we will be able to expand their horizon and bolster their career with meaningful and widened opportunities." He also mentioned that the agency has already lined up numerous projects for them, showcasing Anima's confidence in their abilities and its commitment to their success right from the inception of these associations.

He added, "At Anima it is not about finding a wholesome job for our talents, we can aim to create an eco-system within the industry as a one stop shop for prospective clients so that they can choose from a best-in-class talent base for their job requirements. On the talent side we try to add value with networking and grooming opportunities as well as these aspects are equally important when it comes to talent management and making a meaningful difference in an individual's trajectory".

With the addition of these four outstanding artists, Anima reaffirms its dedication to fostering the growth and success of its talent as they embark on this exciting new chapter together worldwide.

For more information about Anima and its roster of talent, please visit https://animacreatives.com/

