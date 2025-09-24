Anjaleka Kripalani, the Founder of Angie Homes, Shares Cheer and Styling Ideas for the Festive

New Delhi [India], September 24: Season With the festive season upon us, Anjaleka Kripalani, Founder of Angie Homes, shares her views of celebrating traditions with stylish and modern living. As the owner of a luxury home decor and lifestyle brand, Anjaleka feels that festivals are not only about the rituals but also about creating cosy, memorable spaces filled with joy, beauty, and connection.

“Festivals are a time when homes are full of happiness, laughter and love. Here at Angie Homes, we create spaces that embody this sentiment – where every inch of the space communicates the joyous celebration,” says Anjaleka Kripalani.

This season, Angie Homes brings thoughtfully selected decoration ideas and gifting ideas that reflect the feeling of Indian customs with a touch of contemporary refinement. From high-end tableware to custom-made decoration pieces, the decor has been thoughtfully designed to enhance every celebratory festive moment.

As Anjaleka states, “I have always wanted to bring international luxurious living into Indian homes while staying true to the warmth of our living. Festivals are a perfect occasion to express this mix.”

Angie Homes continues to introduce lifestyle experiences with passion and dare to redefine festive living. To stimulate their customers to celebrate with style, comfort, and elegance.

Angie Homes has introduced its new mobile app for home shopping, gifting and many more.

