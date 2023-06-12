Anjali Sharma, the actress in Operation Mayfair, teams up with AB Rockstar for her upcoming song "Sajna"

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 12: The lead actress in the Netflix film Operation Mayfair, Anjali Sharma, collaborates with AB Roakstar for a music video. AB Rockstar is a Music Composer who has teamed with the Digital Partner Hssocial Fly to release a video well shot at Surajgarh Toddy featuring Anjali.

Anjali Sharma features in the music video as the female lead, whereas AB Rockstar is the male lead in the newly launched music video "Sajna." Besides composing the song, AB rockstar has also given unmatched looks and voice to make this video look outstanding on-screen.

AB Rockstar is a well-established name in the music industry. He adds, "I had an excellent experience working with Actress Anjali Sharma. Her acting in the Netflix release Operation Mayfair dragged me to collaborate with her. Her on-screen presence in the film and video has become a game-changer."

On the work front, Anjali Sharma's next music video is with AB Rockstar. You will also see Anjali in multiple film projects.

https://instagram.com/anjalisharma_7?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

