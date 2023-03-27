Anjali Sharma’s debut film “Operation Mayfair,” a T-series production, is set to garner eyeballs from March 24 onwards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: Bollywood Actress Anjali Sharma’s debut film Operation Mayfair is a T-series production set for a theatrical release from March 24 onwards. The film is a crime thriller based on a case of a mysterious serial killer in London. The Hindi movie Operation Mayfair features Jimmy Sheirgill, Ankur Bhatia, Vedieka Dutt, and Anjali Sharma as the lead characters. The multi-starrer film is written by Sudipto Sarkar and Anthony Khatchaturian and is directed by Sudipto Sarkar.

The story is about how a serial killer, detective Amar Singh decides to quit his job and ends up as a professor of architecture at Oxford University. After a few years ‘ hiatus, fate comes knocking at Amar’s door as the killer returns and might be on a murdering spree.

Actress Anjali Sharma says, “it was an incredible experience to be part of this amazing story. The cast and the crew were very supportive. It was a very learning experience overall.”

The actress has been making headlines for signing another Bollywood assignment ahead of the release of her debut film’ Operations Mayfair’, which is ready for a formal release in theatres. She says, “I am quite enthusiastic about the new assignment, which Rupesh Paul directs. The movie stars Rajpal Yadav and me in the pivotal role. The movie revolves around how we were shot in the Himalayan resort town of Nainital. Rajpal Yadav plays the character Anthony, an incredibly evil man who commits innumerable crimes, but fate has beautiful plans to salvage him from his own evil heart. On the other hand, my role is a witty, cruel, and ferocious Carla.” As soon as she bagged the lead role, the diva was over the moon with her second project.

Anjali Sharma is a young and charismatic actress ready to make a significant mark in Bollywood with upcoming back-to-back films. The Delhi Actress has received formal acting training from the National School of Drama, Delhi. By academics, the actress has a graduate degree in fashion design from Pearl Academy. At a personal level, the actress wants to be a very versatile artist and aims to excel in every role, irrespective of the genre. The newcomer belongs to the family of engineers.

