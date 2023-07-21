Anjuman-I-Islam, the first educational institute in India to join MIT's JWEL program

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: Anjuman-I-Islam, one of India's oldest and most respected educational and social organizations, is proud to announce in its 150th year of Foundation, its collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) USA Abdul Latif Jameel World Education Lab (JWEL) program. This collaboration aims to foster educational excellence, innovation, and social impact across all educational institutions within Anjuman-I-Islam and make a significant positive difference in society at large.

MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) is the most coveted Institute of Technical Education in the World. Established in 1861, MIT has played a significant role in the development of many areas of modern technology and science.

Under this collaboration, Anjuman-I-Islam and JWEL will work together to develop and implement cutting-edge educational initiatives that include MIT-inspired and guided courses that address the challenges faced by students, educators, and the broader society. By combining their collective expertise, resources, and networks, both organizations are committed to advancing educational practices and empowering learners to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

"We are excited to collaborate with MIT's JWEL program to drive educational excellence and innovation," said Dr. Zahir Kazi, Hon. President of Anjuman-I-Islam, expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership. He emphasized the remarkable opportunities the collaboration brings to learners and teachers, such as access to cutting-edge resources, global perspectives, and innovative teaching methodologies. Dr. Kazi highlighted the transformative power of collaboration, stating that it will equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world while providing educators with professional development opportunities to inspire a new generation of learners. He concluded with confidence, expressing their shared vision to revolutionize education, empower learners, and create a positive impact on society, building a future where education knows no boundaries and every learner has the opportunity to succeed and make a difference.

JWEL, launched in 2017, is an initiative within MIT that focuses on transforming education and empowering learners around the world. The program aims to catalyze innovation and create scalable solutions to global educational challenges by leveraging the expertise and resources of MIT faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

The collaboration between Anjuman-I-Islam and JWEL will encompass various areas of educational development, including curriculum design, teacher training, digital learning, and research. The organizations will work together to develop and implement educational programs that promote critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and entrepreneurship, empowering students to become lifelong learners and agents of positive change.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Anjuman-I-Islam, the first educational institute in India to join MIT's JWEL program. This milestone partnership aims to transform education by leveraging its expertise and resources to pioneer innovative initiatives. Together, we strive to create a model for excellence, inspiring institutions worldwide and fostering innovation, critical thinking, and entrepreneurship. Through this collaboration, we shape the future of education, empowering individuals to thrive globally.," said Julia Reynolds-Cueller, Assistant Director from MIT's JWEL program.

Through this collaboration, Anjuman-I-Islam and JWEL endeavor to establish a model for educational excellence and social impact that can be replicated and scaled across other educational institutions, thereby creating a lasting legacy of innovation in education.

Founded in 1874, Anjuman-I-Islam is one of India's oldest and most prestigious educational and social organizations. It operates a wide range of educational institutions, from pre-primary to postgraduate levels, offering quality education to thousands of students every year. Anjuman-I-Islam is committed to empowering individuals through education and promoting social harmony.

Launched in 2017, JWEL is an initiative within the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that aims to transform education and empower learners around the world. JWEL brings together MIT's expertise in educational innovation, technology, and research to develop scalable solutions to global educational challenges.

