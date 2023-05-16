Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, founded by Nidarshana Gowani, announced as associate sponsors For Mumbai Achievers Awards 2023, in association with TBB-Thebigbang

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI/ATK): Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, a renowned philanthropic organization founded by Nidarshana Gowani and committed to making a positive impact in society, is proud to announce their participation as Associate Sponsors for the highly anticipated Mumbai Achievers Awards 2023. The prestigious event will be held at the exquisite Taj Santacruz on May 20, 2023.

The Mumbai Achievers Awards is an annual event that celebrates and honors the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and organizations across various fields. This year, the event promises to be bigger and better than ever, gathering prominent personalities, influencers, and visionaries from all walks of life to recognize and applaud their exceptional accomplishments.

Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, founded by Nidarshana Gowani and with a deep-rooted commitment to social welfare, is thrilled to align with the Mumbai Achievers Awards as Associate Sponsors. The trust has been actively involved in empowering communities and driving sustainable development initiatives for over a decade. Through their various projects and initiatives, they have positively impacted the lives of countless individuals, emphasizing education, healthcare, and environmental conservation.

In association with TBB-TheBigBang, the marketing company for Mumbai Achievers Awards 2023, led by founder Sonam Gupta, Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust aims to further their mission of creating meaningful change in society. They believe that acknowledging and supporting outstanding achievers is crucial for inspiring and motivating others to reach for their dreams and make a difference in the world.

The Mumbai Achievers Awards 2023 promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with glamour, inspiration, and celebration. It will showcase the achievements of remarkable individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and serve as a platform for networking and fostering collaborations.

Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, founded by Nidarshana Gowani and with her as one of the trustees, in association with TBB-TheBigBang, invites all media representatives, dignitaries, and esteemed guests to join them at the Taj Santacruz on May 20, 2023, for this remarkable event. Through their participation as Associate Sponsors, the trust looks forward to celebrating the spirit of achievement, promoting excellence, and fostering a sense of community and inspiration among all attendees.

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor