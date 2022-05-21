Ankiti Bose reacts after Zilingo fired her

Currently, there are some incidents of disputes between startups and their founders. Earlier this year, the issue between Bharatpe and Ashneer Grover came up for discussion. Now Singapore-based startup Zilingo has suspended its CEO and co-founder, Ankiti Bose, over alleged financial irregularities.

Zillingo had earlier suspended Ankiti Bose on April 12. According to Zilingo, Ankiti was removed due to financial irregularities. "The decision to suspend Ankiti Bose was taken after an investigation by a firm appointed to probe the financial irregularities. The company has the option of using the appropriate legal option in this case,”the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ankiti has since shared a reaction to an Instagram post. "I have been suspended for the last 51 days on the basis of an anonymous whistle-blower complaint, and today I am informed that my employment has been terminated inter alia on grounds of 'insubordination'," Ms Bose said.

"I have neither seen the Kroll nor Deloitte reports and not been given sufficient time to produce any documents requested by them. Any report that comes out post my termination would be vitiated as it seems to be instructed by conflicted parties, and we will pursue our rights against this witch-hunt to the full extent of the law. I will be speaking on record shortly with more details about the conflicts of interest in the manner this process was run," Ms Bose said.

Zilingo is one of the most well-known startup companies in Southeast Asia. Over the past few days, allegations have been leveled against Zilingo, the company's board of directors and Ankiti Bose. The company has accused Ankiti of financial misconduct. Ankiti has lodged a complaint of harassment against the board of directors. Meanwhile, she was first suspended as CEO on March 11. She was suspended from the company on April 12.