Anmol Industries Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Packaged Food Industry

New Delhi [India], May 22: Anmol Industries Limited (Anmol Industries), a leading packaged food company is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Renowned for a wide range of biscuits, cookies, rusks, chocolate wafers and cakes, Anmol Industries has been a trusted name among consumers since its inception in 1994.

The brand has been inspired by the legacy of its visionary founder Late Shri. Baijnath Choudhary. Under his guidance, Anmol not only became a market leader but also a symbol of trust and quality. His strategic prowess and unyielding dedication to excellence in both quality and flavour set a benchmark that continues to shape the company's core principles today. Beyond his corporate endeavours, he embodied compassion and generosity, tirelessly championing philanthropic causes for the betterment of society.

Shaping its core values and principles under his guidance, Anmol has gradually emerged as a market leader boasting an annual turnover of an estimated Rs. 1650 crore, as per a 2018 Frost & Sullivan study. Further, the brand expects to achieve Rs. 5000 crore by 2030.

Reflecting on achieving the prestigious milestone, Aman Choudhary, Executive Director, Anmol Industries Limited said, "Our thirty-year of journey is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our promise to deliver the highest quality products to our valued consumers. At Anmol, we take pride in offering consumers the perfect fusion of taste and quality which caters to their diverse preferences and backgrounds. With our focus on innovation and maintaining high quality standards, we look forward to a future filled with culinary brilliance."

Living up to its slogan "Yours tastefully," Anmol caters to all likings with over 70 varieties of biscuits and more than 30 varieties of cakes. The brand has also successfully broadened its range to include wafers and rusks, continuing to delight taste buds everywhere.

Anmol's remarkable three-decade journey is credited to its leadership team, whose strategic vision and decision-making have been essential in mastering market challenges and capitalizing on opportunities. Their proactive approach to market trends and commitment to sustainable growth have positioned Anmol at the forefront of the packaged food industry. The strategic synergy between the leadership's guidance and the well-placed manufacturing units has been key to Anmol's resilience and success in a tough market.

Anmol's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has already solidified its position as a frontrunner in the industry. Through a dynamic array of products and a finely tuned supply chain, Anmol has not only carved a niche for itself but has become synonymous with trust and satisfaction in the Indian packaged food industry.

For more information, please visit the website www.anmolindustries.com.

Anmol Industries Limited is a renowned packaged food company with a strong focus on biscuits, cakes, cookies, and Rusk. Celebrating its 30th year, Anmol has solidified its position as a leading player in the Indian FMCG industry, boasting an annual turnover exceeding 1650 Crore.

Anmol Industries demonstrates a robust global presence through its export activities, distributing over 30 unique varieties of biscuits to more than 30 countries across the world. This international outreach exemplifies Anmol's ambition to extend its product offerings and brand influence beyond the domestic market.

The company actively participates in various social initiatives encompassing education, healthcare, clean drinking water, and employee volunteerism. Anmol collaborates with communities, governments, and NGOs to drive positive change and contribute to a cleaner, brighter future for all.

