Announcing the winners of the PHC Tech Challenge - A global hunt for innovations to address primary health care challenges in India

PATH India announced the winners of the PHC Tech Challenge today.

The inaugural PHC Tech Challenge was launched in March 2021 in partnership with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platform, Social Alpha, Swasth, ACT, Stanford Byers Centre for Biodesign, and The Stanford Centre for Innovation in Global Health.

The objective of the PHC Tech Challenge 2021 was to bring promising MedTech, cold chain and digital health innovations from across the globe to key stakeholders including the government, health agencies, donors, development partners, private-sector organizations and providers, etc with an aim to advance primary health care and improve health outcomes in India and similar low-and-middle-income countries.

After a rigorous selection process, that involved evaluation of more than 115 applications, 17 groundbreaking innovations from countries like India, USA, Canada, China, UK and Netherlands with the most potential to create significant impact in public health have been selected as winners. A wireless temperature monitoring system for cold chain equipment, an affordable smartphone-based ultrasound, an automated and portable breast cancer screening test are a few of the promising innovative solutions that have been selected. The complete list of the winners can be accessed here.

Commenting on the closure of the PHC Tech Challenge, Mohammad Ameel, Head, Primary Health Care, Technology & Innovations at PATH India, said, "Primary health care systems can benefit to a great extent if we start reaping the potential of innovation and technology. PATH is pleased to have hosted the inaugural PHC Tech Challenge and identify some cross-cutting, innovative solutions which would positively improve primary health care outcomes. Now, with support from our funders, our mission is to accelerate deployment of these near-ready solutions in public health settings and improve access to primary health care in India."

Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, Director and CEO, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platform (C-CAMP), said, "C-CAMP was delighted to partner with PATH for the PHC Tech Challenge. Primary health care remains highly underserved for a very large population in India and other low-income countries. In the coming years, with PATH, we hope to build a large portfolio of innovations that could serve society by increasing access to affordable primary health care services."

Dr Ajay Nair, CEO, Swasth, said, "This pandemic has only reiterated the need and importance of providing our citizens universal health coverage with access to comprehensive primary health care as the foundation. But providing high-quality comprehensive care at an affordable cost remains a tall task in a diverse nation like ours and technology will play a key enabling role in realizing our primary care dreams. It has been incredibly gratifying to partner with PATH on this challenge that will showcase the best this space has to offer."

Manoj Kumar, Founder and CEO, Social Alpha, said, "The challenges faced by our primary health care system can only be addressed through adoption of innovative solutions, primarily focused on access, affordability and user experience. I congratulate the winners of PHC Tech Challenge and hope they will significantly improve the quality of care in the country. I am delighted to see the incredible partnership that PATH and Social Alpha teams have built to curate, support and deploy impactful innovations identified through this challenge."

The PHC Tech Challenge is part of PATH's mission to make Universal Health Coverage 2030 a reality as it reimagines primary health care through a people-centered, innovation-driven approach that provides health care access to the most vulnerable and gives everyone a fair chance at good health and well-being.

PATH is a global nonprofit dedicated to achieving health equity. With more than 40 years of experience forging multisector partnerships, and with expertise in science, economics, technology, advocacy, and dozens of other specialties, PATH develops and scales up innovative solutions to the world's most pressing health challenges.

