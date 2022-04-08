Antarrashtriya launches its online retail website to help customers find the best products

Under the leadership of Starlin Rajan, the platform Antarrashtriya has gone live with its one-of-a-kind services. The online website is a global platform for people to shop for various brands and exclusive products.

Having a broad spectrum of products available on the online portal, the brand is not just limited to online retail websites but a marketplace to serve the best services to buyers and sellers. Antarrashtriya allows sellers to sell products worldwide and help people get them quickly that aren't available in the physical marketplace.

assists consumers in locating the best products from international and national companies at reasonable prices. The brand not only onboards merchants but also markets the brands and extends their visibility across the world. Some of the categories that the brand caters to are office & school supplies, bath accessories, sports & outdoors, stationery & gift wrapping supplies, knitting & crochet, toys & games, grocery & gourmet food, beauty & personal care products, and a lot more.

Sharing about their professional journey, the founder Starlin Rajan says, "With the vision to bring something extraordinary to the online landscape, we are round-the-clock working and introducing a wide range of products that satisfies the customer's needs and live up to their expectations. By bringing everything under one roof, we are trying to help the customers and make them come across various products that they search for in their everyday lives." He further added, "I have been able to bring exemplary services in the market with the support of my Co-founder Robin Singh who has always been there when any obstacle hinders the path to growth and advancement."

The online portal ensures complete satisfaction not only of customers but also of vendors. Facilities such as no favoritism toward any seller, appealing marketing strategies, hassle-free listing, total assistance to reach goals, a dedicated 24x7 support crew, and convenient payment alternatives are some outstanding services that the brand is bringing forth to help the customers in achieving their goals. Having a solid footing in the professional world, the brand Antarrashtriya allows buyers and sellers worldwide to easily interact and supply buyers with exceptional products.

Being an eCommerce firm, they have been tied up with Orient Logistic for faster pickup and delivery services to every pincodes in India which is good for logistic partner. From offering 100% percent purchase protection, safe & secure shopping, secure payments & secure orderings, an easy return policy, and genuine products, Antarrashtriya is covering everything under its umbrella. A flat 7% Commission charged to all sellers, zero listing charges with equal benefits to all, and a dedicated support team with marketing assistance are the prime features that the website is bringing forward. They aim to build a seller-focused marketplace for Indian brands and provide them with access to global customers. Moreover, the firm intends to empower small, medium, and large retailers by bringing them a platform to showcase their services and products online.

