Anu Ranjan’s 18th Edition “BETI” Fundraiser Show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 18:The 18th edition of the annual BETI Fundraiser Show by Anu Ranjan will illuminate Mumbai's social calendar with purpose and sparkle.

Over the years, the BETI initiative has made a profound impact in the fields of education and healthcare, empowering young girls to rewrite their destinies. Through relentless efforts, 1,800 girls have received quality education under the BETI banner, transforming dreams into reality. Many of these girls have risen to become IT officers, IPS officers, doctors, lawyers, and leaders in their respective fields, embodying the true spirit of empowerment. This year's fundraiser will feature some of these remarkable young women on stage, sharing their journeys and showcasing the tangible impact of the donations received. With a vision to educate and uplift thousands more, BETI aims to expand its outreach and multiply these success stories, paving the way for a future where no girl is left behind.

A dazzling mix of 500 television celebrities, film stars, socialites, and changemakers have supported the initiative

The BETI movement has earned unwavering support from the entertainment industry, with stars like Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Seal and Siddharth Malhotra standing shoulder to shoulder with the cause. Year after year, the glitz and glamour of Bollywood unite to champion this mission, sending a powerful message of equality and hope. From actors to musicians, the industry’s collective strength has amplified BETI's voice, inspiring millions to believe in a world where every girl has the right to dream, learn, and lead.

