Anuja Sahai idolises Kishor Kumar

New Delhi (India), May 12: For some people singing is just another profession. But then there are also personalities like Anuja Sahai with an interesting career graph. Anuja left her high-paid corporate job and completely shifted her base to Mumbai to dedicate herself to singing. After getting a degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering and finishing her MBA in marketing, Anuja did settle for a corporate job in a big Multinational company in Hyderabad for a year, but her heart was always beating for music and singing, which she used to miss badly. Soon she decided to quit her high-profile job and pursue her passion for singing.

By doing this, Anuja proved that singing is not just another profession for her, but it is a way of life which has been her passion since childhood and has immensely helped her to make a name for herself. Since childhood, Anuja used to taken part in music and singing-related programmes and actively participated in various fashion shows too. She is a trained singer, but when she decided to quit her high-profile job and decided to devote herself to singing, her parents were not quite convinced by her decision even though she always had the support of her parents. But Anuja was pretty sure about what she wanted to do for the rest of her life. And it is needless to say that Anuja proved herself right! She is immensely happy to follow her passion.

Language has never been a barrier for Anuja. Apart from Hindi and English, she is comfortable singing in multiple languages, which also includes Punjabi, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, Marathi, Bengali and various South Indian languages. Her hit songs include ‘Payal’, ‘Rajaji’, ‘Meera’, ‘Bitiya Howe Chiraiya’, ‘Pub G Ki Game’, ‘Dil Hoom Hoom’, ‘Talash Khud Ki’, ‘Gallan Mahi Diyan’ and many others. Many of her hit songs have been released by big Music labels, including T Series, Sony Music, Zee Music, Times Music etc. She has been performing for some esteemed clients like BSE, ONGC, Thane Municipal Corporation, Rotary Club, and Chinmaya Mission South Africa and has also performed Overseas extensively in Singapore, Thailand, Dubai, Nepal and South Africa.

While pursuing her MBA, Anuja got her first break as a playback singer in a Telugu movie. Recalling how she got the chance to sing a song for a Telugu movie, Anuja says that the Producer of that film once came to her college to judge the singing competition, and he was quite impressed with her voice quality. It is interesting to know that in the same movie, singer Sunidhi Chauhan had also sung an item song, whereas Anuja got the chance to sing a romantic track which became quite popular. Since then, there has been no looking back for Anuja.

Interestingly, Anuja Sahai is hugely inspired by the versatility of one of the greatest singers of the time, Kishore Kumar. Anuja says that he was not just a singer and could sing any kind of song, but he was also an actor par excellence. Adds Anuja, “Singing is basically acting with your voice for someone else, and that’s what Kishore Da did so effortlessly throughout his life. And when he started acting in movies, he proved his versatility there too. There lies his greatness which makes him one of the most versatile singers and actors of our industry”.

Anuja Sahai says that subconsciously and later consciously, she has always been inspired by Kishore Kumar‘s singing and acting talent and wants to emulate him in her life. Notably, Anuja is not just a singer, but she is also a prolific TV host and VJ and has done innumerable shows across the country. Not only this, but she owns a studio and has her own band named ‘Rutbaa’.

Anuja Sahai says, ” I already have a lot of experience as a TV host and VJ, and I have also acted in many of my own music videos too, but I would love to act in films and web shows while continuing with my singing. I would not just like to be known as a singer, but I would love to be known as a prolific actor. Just like the way my idol Kishore Kumar made his mark through singing as well as acting.”

Talking further about her acting aspirations, Anuja says that she would love to feature in meaningful cinema and want to play historical characters and play characters which can motivate others. “The good thing is that offers have already started pouring in, which are at various stages of talks”, Anuja signs off.

