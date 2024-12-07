Anup Jalota and SK Tiwari’s Devotional Song -Shri Ram Hey Ram- Releasing Soon on Sanatan World YouTube

New Delhi [India], December 07: A very wonderful devotional song “Shri Ram Hey Ram” by India’s Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota is going to be released soon on YouTube channel Sanatan World. It is produced and directed by SK. Tiwari while SK.Tiwari and Shweta Singh have acted in the video. Its teaser has been released on social media which is being liked and shared a lot.

Its full video is going to come soon on YouTube channel Sanatan World presented by record label Tiwari Productions, whose official teaser is being seen a lot as soon as it is out on social media.

Produced and directed by SK. Tiwari, Shri Ram Hey Ram’s choreographer is Shravan Thakur while its cinematography is done by Chandan Pandit. It will be released very soon on Sanatan World YouTube channel and all audio platforms, all of you stay tuned to Tiwari Production.

Producer director and actor SK. Tiwari says that “Shri Ram Hey Ram” is a very lovely devotional song and our entire team is very excited about it. Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota has given his devotional voice. This is a gift of a great devotional song from us for the listeners and viewers. Our company is also giving opportunities to new singers, lyricists and musicians.

Let us tell you that Sanatan World YouTube channel is the part of Tiwari Productions, a music company under which SK. Tiwari has presented the basic elements of the entire Sanatan Dharma epic in music for the public, devotional stories and devotional songs keep coming. The tag line of Sanatan World YouTube channel is Music for Soul. Sanatan World also has songs detailing Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda and Atharvaveda. If you want to know the basic essence of Sanatan Dharma, which was brought to the Sanatan world by making songs on Puranas, Shastras, Upanishads, Yogini, Rashi Grahas etc., then keep watching Sanatan World regularly.

Shailesh Brijlal Tiwari alias SK. Tiwari, the head of Sanatan World YouTube channel, belongs to a Sanatani Brahmin family. He is fulfilling his duty as a Brahmin to the fullest. His one liner “Brahman Hain Hum!” is his biggest identity.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor