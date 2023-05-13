Anupam Kher and Aahana Kumra starrer short film Happy Birthday released on FNP Media

Anupam Kher and Aahana Kumra starrer Internationally Acclaimed short film Happy Birthday has been released by FNP Media after long wait on their YouTube channel on Friday evening. The short film is being appreciated by the audience, especially the performance of the iconic legend Anupam Kher. This is a suspenseful film which will keep you on the edge. The film stars Anupam Kher as Rattoo and actress Aahana Kumra as Beth, which is being well received by the audience.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Let us tell you that before it’s release it has been screened at the New York City International Film Festival and Paris Play Film Festival and this film has been awarded the Best Short Film Award and Anupam Kher has also been awarded the Best Actor Award. The film is produced under the banner of FNP Media and produced by Vikaas Gutgutia, Managing Director and Founder of Ferns N Petals and FNP Media, while the film is co-produced by Girish Johar. The highly acclaimed short film opened to positive response and critical acclaim upon release. The spiritual thriller story is helmed by Mehak Mirza Prabhu, while the short film is directed by Prasad Kadam, who directed Vivek Oberoi starrer FNP Media’s Versus of War and ‘Chuha Billi’ starring Adah Sharma, both of Flicks received a lot of love and support from the audience.

Vikaas Gutgutia, Managing Director and Founder, Ferns N Petals and FNP Media, shares his experience as a producer with actor Anupam Kher, “Anupam ji is a very experienced and admirable artist, it is a dream come true to work with him. The character Rattoo has played so well that you would love to watch it. It was a pleasure working with such fine actors like Anupam ji and Aahana Kumra.”

FNP Media is a venture of the well-known brand Ferns N Petals, which specializes in the production of short films, web series and TV commercials. FNP Media has produced many short films keeping in mind the choice of the audience, Blind Love series, Versus of War, Arthat, Chuha Billi, 2100 FT, Gudgudi, Time Time Ki Baat, Dahej Ka Scooter, etc. Till now it all has been seen by crores of viewers. FNP Media is a leader in the film production business with over 1.2 million subscribers. Let us tell you, you can watch the short film “Happy Birthday” starring Anupam Kher and Aahana Kumra on YouTube channel called Films by FNP Media.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor