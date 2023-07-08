Anupam Kher, Rahul Mittra, Hansal Mehta to open Namaste Vietnam Festival

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 8: Further to the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he reiterated the importance of Vietnam as the key to India's Act East policy, the Embassy of India in Vietnam and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India is organising the second edition of the mega festival of India-Namaste Vietnam Festival from 12th to 20th August 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City and other parts of Vietnam.

Popular Bollywood actor Anupam Kher along with award-winning filmmakers Rahul Mittra and Hansal Mehta will be the guests of honour at this coveted festival & will be awarded for their immense contribution to Indian cinema. The celebrity trio would also be unfurling the Indian flag on Indian Independence Day celebrations on 15th August along with the Indian Consul General at his official residence in Ho Chi Minh City.

Aimed at spreading the fragrance of India in Vietnam and further strengthen the bilateral relations between both countries, this nine-day festival would present a bouquet of events ranging from film screenings, cultural performances, master classes by the celebrities, seminars & conferences in order to generate a euphoria about India in Vietnam.

The opening film will be Anupam Kher starrer The Signature. Curated by Captain Rahul Bali, the festival will also be attended by actors Tannishtha Chaterjee, Avika Gor, Yuvika Chaudhary, Helly Shah and directors Mikhil Musale, Rahat Kazmi & Abhishek Jain.

Filmmaker-actor & branding specialist Rahul Mittra had led a top film delegation to Vietnam last year too which was a roaring success, paving the way for enhanced cultural exchange & friendly ties between both counties.

