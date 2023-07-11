Anupam Kher, Sonu Nigam, Gaurav Chanana, Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Rahul Shukla, Gaurav Chopra glitter at Mid-Day Showbiz Awards

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 11: Anupam Kher, Anuradha Paudwal, Sonu Nigam, Manoj Bajpayee, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber, Gaurav Chopra, Gaurav Chanana, Dr Soma Ghosh, Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Founder, Naarad PR & Image Strategists and many other stars and celebs made their presence felt at the recent Mid-Day Showbiz Awards at Sahara Star.

The paparazzi had a field day clicking pictures as the stars took to the red carpet obliging the shutterbugs. Inside, the who's who of Bollywood were present cheering for their friends as they were called on stage to receive the prestigious Mid-Day Showbiz Icons award. Rahul Shukla shone alongside Siddarth Kannan who played the gracious host with ease.

Padma Shri Anupam Kher won Best Actor for The Kashmir Files and honoured the stars and makers of The Kerala Story, while Showman Subhash Ghai along with Padma Shri Dr Soma Ghosh honoured Padma Shri Sonu Nigam who won the Iconic Singer-Performer of The Decade.

"It was Subhash Ghai who was responsible in giving me a major break with the song 'Yeh Dil Deewana' in his film Pardes. I thank you Sir," said Sonu Nigam who sang a few lines of that song for the Showman and the guests alike. Manoj Bajpayee and Rajpal Yadav both thanked Subhash Ghai as well when they received their awards.

Prominent personalities made their presence felt while some were conspicuous in their absence, but overall the Mid-Day Actor-popular Ad-film-maker Gaurav Chanana, the brain behind Lucifer Circus and Lucifer Music, was the guest of honour alongside Padma Shri Dr Soma Ghosh.

Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber won the Power Couple Award, Gaurav Chopra won the award of Most Stylish Actor for Rana on Netflix, while Anuradha Paudwal was awarded for her philanthropic contribution and Nikita Rawal won the award for her popular music albums, and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi won the Fresh Face of the Year Award for Shararat.

Nushrat Bharucha, Rajpal Yadav, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Sahil Salathia, Divyanka Tripathi, Shriya Saran, Bu Abdullah, Sunny Singh, Adah Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Vibhu Agarwal, Preeti Jhagiani, Parvin Dabas, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vipul Shah, Sudipto Sen, Sunil Darshan, Jayantilal Gada, Jackky Baghnani, Donal Bisht, Aahana Kumra, Sikander Kher, Amir Ali, Saiyami Kher, Isha Talwar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and many other glitterati of tinsel town made the event truly memorable.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor