Anushka Jain Jewellery wins the National MSME Award for Best Minimal Jewellery

Jewellery is certainly one of the best gifts that can be given to a woman, obviously who doesn’t like to look elegant and graceful! However, the biggest problem is that majority of brands offer jewelry for special occasions such as marriage, engagement, anniversary, etc. so there are not many optionsavailable if someone wants light jewelry that too, on a daily basis. Even if some brands offer light, jewelry, the prices that they are charging are too much for majority of the Indian women.A young girl for Jaipur also thought on the same lines and decided to come up with something which is classy, designer, light and affordable as well. We are talking about Anuskha Jain, the owner of Anushka Jain Jewellery aka AJJ who has revolutionized the Indian jewelry market and how much success she has achieved in a short period of time can be understood by the fact that not only her customers are very happy but many B-town celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, etc. have worn the jewelry and accessories of her brand. One more point that needs to be mentioned is that her brand has also got featured in the top 8 jewellery brands of India in Vogue magazine’s February 2021 issue.

Belonging to a family of jewelers was of great help to Anushka Jain who has recently completed hergraduation as it provided her with an opportunity to attend top events and exhibitions in Hong Kong and other countries due to which she developed a better understanding of the business. She is highly inspired from her father and has also assisted him in his business earlier but presently she is very much occupied in her own venture.The timing of starting the venture also displays the confidence that Anushka had in her idea because she initiated it during the COVID-19 pandemic when nobody would have even dreamed of starting a new venture. The brave and dynamic girl who was just 19 yrs old at that time came up with a brand which offers jewelry (necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, chains and pendants) and other accessories made of 925 sterling silver and designed with 18K gold. AJJ also offers customized necklaces and rings with names and initials engraved on them and this has proven to be the biggest hit among their target segment. The Apple watch accessories by AJJ are also being loved by youngsters and have played an important role in making AJJ popular among the youth to a great extent.The jewelry and accessories at AJJ are designed after a good deal of market research and arehandcrafted by artisans using tradition metalsmith techniques which makes them adorable and long lasting also.

Anushka Jain is one of the most successful and youngest entrepreneurs of the present times especially of the jewelry market and she has received many awards and recognitions including the recent one - National MSME Award which was given to her by the Governor of Rajasthan, Honourable Shri. Kalraj Mishra.What has made AJJ one of the most popular jewelry brands of India is that it provides light jewelry and accessories for almost any occasion, in fact for daily wear as well and most of their items are priced between Rs. 2500 and Rs. 25000 which makes it pretty affordable too. So if you are looking for a jewellery piece for yourself, your spouse or loved ones, just visit www.anushkajainjewellery.com and choose the one that suits you the best.

