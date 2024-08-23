Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited Files DRHP With NSE Emerge

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23: Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited (APFL, Anya, The Company), one of India's leading manufacturer of HDPE/PP Woven Fabric/Bags & Producers& Manufacturer of Micro & Macro Nutrients Fertilizer & other Agri input is planned to launch its IPO. The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus to NSE Emerge. The company is coming with a fresh issue of 3,20,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

The IPO aims to leverage the funds raised to purchase plant and machinery, support working capital in APFL, finance the capital expenditure and working capital requirements in the subsidiary Arawali Phosphate Limited to enhance operational capabilities, drive strategic initiatives in ecologically sustainable and renewable energy by establishing a new project in the wholly-owned subsidiary Yara Green Energy Private Limited, and for general corporate purposes.

For the period ended 31st January 2024, Anya Polytech reported Revenue of Rs 9,886.69 Lakhs and EBITDA of Rs1,344.97 Lakhs & PAT Rs 1,070.68 Lakhs.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited will be Book Running Lead Manager to the issue and Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is the registrar to the issue.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor