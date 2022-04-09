Anytime Fitness India pledges for a healthier tomorrow: celebrates World Health Day

Anytime Fitness India celebrated World Health Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. It was a day-long event held at Anytime Fitness on April 7, 2022.

To celebrate health and the importance of fitness, various influencers from different domains gathered under one roof for the event. Themed "Pledging for a Healthier Tomorrow, this event aimed to encourage fitness for all while promoting inclusivity, better health, and lifestyle choices.

This community-based fitness brand welcomed everyone with warmth and encouraged everyone to participate in this celebration with open arms. With the approach that everyone has the right to be fit, this influencers' meet was organized to ensure holistic fitness reaches every nook and corner of the country.

An energy-filled and fun beaming Zumba session by Influencer Zumba Trainer Shabina Kundial powered by Muscle Blaze was also organized in the event. To help influencers understand their fitness status with Body composition analysis, 'Know Your Body' was also hosted. Besides, the attendees also participated in a talk session - Fitness: A way of life by Travel influencer Arachna Singh; and an interactive workshop by KazeLiving on healthy food-making with fresh & healthy greens, organic fruits & vegetables, and preservative-free ingredients.

Bombay Shaving Company's wellness and grooming session also studded the event attended by hundreds of people.

Vikas Jain, MD of Anytime Fitness India, was also present with the core team at the event. Some important personalities from the fitness industry were also invited to the event.

Commenting on the occasion, Vikas said, "As the global leader in gyms and fitness services, we are a cheerleader for good health and fitness. We encourage an inclusive, warm, and holistic culture at Anytime Fitness. It is a great feeling to see that our members and club owners celebrated this day with zeal and excitement."

"We stay committed to a vibrant market like India by democratizing access to high-quality fitness services through our innovative offerings. Some of our unique services include 24*7 access to any of our clubs, customized mobile app-based coaching, and global reciprocity. The best part is with a single membership, you can access any of our 5000-plus clubs globally," he added.

After the success of this celebration of health, Anytime Fitness India aims to keep working on encouraging people to include fitness in their lives and prepare them for a healthier tomorrow.

This story is provided by TPT.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor