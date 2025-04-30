AP CM Chandra Babu Naidu unveiled Sharani's 'Mindset Shift' book

VMPL

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and cine actor Konidela Chiranjeevi recently launched 'Mindset Shift', a book written by Sharani Ponguru, daughter of Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that a positive mindset and strong determination is essential for success in life, suggesting that one should utilize the right opportunity at the right time and work hard sincerely to reach the goal.

The first copy of the book was presented to Chiranjeevi during the event.

Responding to questions posed by the author, Naidu expressed admiration for the accomplishments of Minister Narayana's daughters. "I've seen them as children. It is impressive how Sharani and her sister Sindhura have evolved into strong leaders managing Narayana Educational Institutions," he said.

He lauded the mindset instilled by the institution, which he described as its brand. "What I've been practicing for 47 years, you are doing at a young age. Even an average student transforms into a talented one through the right mindset. Narayana never rests until success is achieved," Naidu observed, congratulating Sharani for penning a book with a message that "mindset change can achieve anything."

Ms.Sharani Ponguru , a visionary leader, The Director of Narayana group. She is also A Certified Master Hypnosis Practitioner, trained in strategic intervention coaching by Tony Robbins methodologies, certified ICF coach, and NLP certifier.

Mindset Shift is not just another bookit is a transformational blueprint that will rewire the way we think, act, and achieve success. The book is designed to help individuals break through their mental barriers and unlock their highest potential. Mindset Shift is creating a buzz in the market and the author is planning to launch the book globally.

