APEDA, LuLu Group sign MoU to promote Indian organic products globally

New Delhi, Sep 13 The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday announced partnership with global retail chain LuLu Group International (LLC).

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed LuLu Group will showcase a wide range of certified Indian organic products in its stores across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

APEDA will facilitate connections between the organic growers in India, including Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), Cooperatives, and the LuLu Group.

“This will ensure that Indian organic products reach a wider global audience,” said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In addition, LuLu Hypermarkets will provide a dedicated shelf space for Indian organic products that are certified under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP).

The group will also do promotional campaigns such as product sampling, interactive events, and consumer feedback drives, buyer-seller meets (BSM), B2B meetings and trade fairs to further boost the country’s organic exports.

It will also create greater awareness about the benefits of Indian organic products, exposure visits for Indian FPOs/ FPCs/ Cooperatives to LuLu Group’s infrastructure in the UAE to enhance understanding of international retail markets.

“This partnership is expected to significantly expand the global reach of Indian organic products and contribute to the growth of organic farming in India by creating stronger linkages between Indian producers and global consumers,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry also noted that APEDA is responsible for promoting the export of scheduled agricultural and processed food products from India.

It also serves as the Secretariat for the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), the regulatory framework governing organic exports from India.

APEDA is dedicated to promoting Indian agro and processed food exports.

The agency works towards organising B2B exhibitions in different countries, exploring new potential markets, and working closely with the Indian Embassies to promote natural, organic, and Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged agro-products.

