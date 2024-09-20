APEDA showcases India's diverse agri-food offerings at World Food India 2024

New Delhi [India], September 20 : The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which is responsible for the export promotion of agricultural foods, has set up the 'APEDA Pavilion' at World Food India 2024 to expand market access for Indian agricultural and processed food products.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is organising a three-day World Food India 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

APEDA is an arm of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and leads the country's efforts to showcase diverse food product offerings including fresh produce, processed foods, organic products, and alcoholic beverages.

States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, and Karnataka are participating in the event.

Key sectors being showcased include fresh fruits and vegetables, processed foods and value-added products, basmati rice, animal products, cashew nuts, geographical indication (GI) products, organic products, and alcoholic beverages.

APEDA has invited prominent international buyers from approximately 80+ countries. The Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) is facilitated through an app-based appointment system for B2B meetings, providing a platform for Indian exporters to interact directly with buyers, importers, and international trade representatives.

RBSM helps foreign buyers interact with Indian companies to discuss business opportunities.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, about 1000 B2B meetings were conducted on Friday alone, and 3000 are scheduled for the next three days between importers, aggregators, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), farmer producer companies (FCPs), innovators, and agripreneurs.

During the food festival, APEDA chairman Abhishek Dev signed and exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the chairman, of LuLu Group International, Yusuffali MA, for the promotion of Indian Horticulture Produce to Middle East Markets and across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The strategic partnership aims to promote Indian horticulture produce in international markets through LuLu Group's expansive network of hypermarkets and retail outlets spread across the world. This is a key milestone for Indian Horticulture exports globally.

Fresh and processed food products, basmati rice, millet-based products, organic products, and GI-tagged items are prominently displayed at the pavilion.

A special gallery, GI Product Gallery, dedicated to India's prestigious GI-tagged products, which hold immense significance in global markets, is part of the APEDA pavilion. Attendees can also witness live cooking demonstrations and taste a variety of Indian delicacies made from the showcased products.

Interactive Projection Mapping and an Anamorphic 3-D Animation Video Wall have been set up to creatively showcase APEDA's major agricultural and processed food product offerings across the length and breadth of the country to international buyers and sellers.

Sector-specific knowledge sessions like a workshop on "India's Organic Pathway: From Farm to Global Tables: Enhancing Market Linkages for India's Organic Offerings" and a Seminar on "Raising the Bar: Exploring Opportunities for Indian Alcoholic Beverages in Global Markets" are also being organised at the Pavillion.

