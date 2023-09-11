Apeejay School, Noida, Celebrates G20 Summit with Enthusiasm and Cultural Unity

India’s year-long presidency of the G20 reached its pinnacle as the nation played host to the highly anticipated G20 Summit. This prestigious event, which gathers representatives from 20 major global economies, was celebrated in a unique and engaging manner at Apeejay School, Noida.

New Delhi (India), September 11: Apeejay School, Noida, demonstrated its commitment to promoting global awareness and unity by organizing a series of activities under the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” meaning One Earth, One Family, One Future. These activities aimed to instill values of togetherness and brotherhood among students.

Students were provided with detailed infographics to educate them about the history and purpose of the G20 Summit. A special assembly celebrated the diverse cultures of G20 member nations through colorful dance performances and a fashion show where students dressed in traditional attire representing different countries.

One of the highlights of the celebration was a food fiesta featuring traditional dishes from G20 countries. Students contributed to building stalls representing specific nations, along with their flags. The culinary extravaganza featured a wide range of delectable dishes, from Argentinian delicacies like quesadillas and alfajores to Brazilian cuisines like Baião de Dois and Brigadeiro.

The festivities also included arts and crafts activities that allowed students to showcase the traditions of the assigned countries, as well as fun races where students dressed in national costumes and participated with enthusiasm.

The celebrations concluded with a sense of accomplishment and collaboration among the students. In a show of international hospitality, Apeejay School, Noida, proudly displayed the flags of the G20 member nations and the European Union beside the expressway road near the school to welcome all international delegates.

Apeejay School, Noida, truly embraced the spirit of the G20 Summit, promoting cultural understanding, global awareness, and unity among its students. This unique celebration showcased the school’s commitment to providing holistic education and fostering a sense of international responsibility among the future leaders of our world.

