APICES Studio Pvt. Ltd. Celebrates 20 Years of Architectural Excellence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: As the pioneer architectural firm of Thane, APICES Studio Pvt. Ltd is geared to complete twenty years of its journey in the present year. The company was founded in 2004, and has since become the biggest and most reputable architectural firm in the Thane Metropolitan Region. More so, in the past two decades, it has positioned itself among the leading firms for architectural and design needs from clients.

Over time and courtesy of the current firm leaders, Managing Director, Ar. Sudhir Thorat and Director Hardik Pandit, the firm has adopted a design and construction approach that adheres to stringent design principles with established construction management expertise.

“We strive for perfection and excellence in every aspect of the organization,” says Ar. Sudhir Thorat. “The spaces that we design can positively and effectively impact those who use them and this has been the main driving force of our company for the last 20 years.”

As modernists, the architects at APICES place a premium on the interplay of space, light, material and spatial relationships to produce a final product that is visually appealing, functional, reasonable, and honest in its material expression. This approach has earned the firm a reputation for delivering projects that are both intellectually rigorous and fiscally informed.

APICES’ service offerings span a wide range, including architectural design, planning design for large townships, interior design, project viability consulting, and engineering services such as structural and MEP design. The firm’s impressive portfolio includes numerous high-profile projects, including Data Centres, across the TMR, cementing its position as the go-to architectural practice in the region.

“We are incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished over the past two decades,” said Ar. Hardik Pandit. “As we look to the future, we remain committed to our core values of innovation, excellence, and a deep understanding of our clients’ needs. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of architectural design and construction in the years to come.”

