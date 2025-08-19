Apna Vikas®: Personalised Mentorship & Coaching Revolution, Powered By Tech & A.I.

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: "How should I handle a difficult customer?" "How can I handle job interviews more confidently?" "What should I do when under a boss with a negative bias?" "Why aren't most talented youth able to truly succeed in their careers, no matter how many online courses or books they cover?"

Before using Apna Vikas

* Guidance came mainly from motivational videos

* Help was limited to parents, relatives, or teachers

* One-to-one consultations were expensive

* Interaction mostly happened in groups (like training sessions)

* Career and soft-skill advice was generic and one-size-fits-all

* Available only in English, creating a language barrier

After using Apna Vikas

* Personalized AI guide instead of generic videos

* 24/7 support via WhatsApp

* Affordable AI mentoring compared to costly consultations

* One-to-one interaction with AI

* Career and soft-skill guidance tailored to personality

* Available in both Hindi and English

Youngsters, students & professionals, repeatedly confront these situations. Attending training programs, devouring motivational books, or watching videos on Youtube only offers temporary relief. The root cause: the need for personalised, ongoing guidance tuned to your unique strengths and challenges. True transformation takes place only with one-on-one supportbe it a life coach, leadership expert, or a personal counsellor. But such coaching is rare, expensive, and almost always reserved for the privileged few.

Employers increasingly demand candidates with a blend of technical prowess and soft skills, and yet most students and workers are left searching for help. Soft skills are the new core skills, as 92% of engineering leaders in India reported in 2025. Despite hundreds of online tools, 88% of our population cannot access these in English, and for the rest, affordability is a barrier.

Statistics from various research report alarming levels of disengagementonly 19% of Indian employees feel engaged, with stress and anger affecting large numbers daily.

Enter Apna Vikas. The Apna Vikas team has crafted a magical, affordable solution based on over 32 years of research. Imagine an AI chatbot that understands your personality, delivers individualised help, and is available in both English and Hindi. Users receive tailored guidance for situations like tackling difficult bosses, improving interview presence, and more.

Now, Apna Vikas empowers everyone to connect with their personalized A.I. coach/mentor, using WhatsApp and a web browserno app installation needed. Backed by international methods like the Enneagram, Apna Vikas gives users instant discounts via HDFC Bank cards and partnerships with technology giants like Microsoft.

Apna Vikas stands out with its promise of personalised transformation, bridging the gap for those who previously had no access. Now, employees, students, and even blue-collar workers can experience the difference. With recent launches and corporate collaborations, Apna Vikas is rapidly expanding its reach.

Founder Venkatesh Madurai Subramanian, a veteran leader, coach, and motivational speaker, launched Apna Vikas to deliver scalable and personalised growth to everyone. As demand rises, their roadmap includes launching in more Indian languages and rolling out uniquely Indian features. Apna Vikas is your gateway to becoming your best self!

Apna Vikas is actively building partnerships with various organisations and institutions to bring its personalised solutions to their members.

To learn more, please see https://www.apnavikas.com/?reference=VikasForIndia

