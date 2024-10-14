Apparel Group & Janhvi Kapoor Extend Their Association for ALDO for a Third Year

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 14: Apparel Group proudly announces the continuation of its successful partnership with the talented Bollywood celebrity, Janhvi Kapoor, for their brand ALDO. This marks the third consecutive year of a collaboration that has seamlessly blended Kapoor's iconic style with ALDO's commitment to fashion excellence.

The strategic partnership highlights the company's dedication to build long-term relationships that resonate with consumers. Janhvi Kapoor's vibrant personality and impeccable fashion sense have become synonymous with ALDO, enhancing the brand's image and solidifying its position as a leading fashion-forward brand in India. As a prominent figure, Kapoor has effectively leveraged her status to not only elevate ALDO's visibility but also drive consumer purchasing decisions, contributing significantly to the company's growth and success.

"I am thrilled to continue my journey with Apparel Group for the third year. Fashion has always been an expression of who I am, and ALDO resonates with my personal stylebold, trendy, and timeless. This partnership is close to my heart, and I am excited to see how we continue to inspire fashion lovers across India," said Janhvi Kapoor.

Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India, expressed his enthusiasm for the ongoing partnership, stating, "We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor, who perfectly embodies the essence of ALDO. Her influence and connection with the youth have been instrumental in elevating our brand presence in India. We're confident that her continued partnership will be a driving force behind the success of brands under the Apparel Group umbrella."

Apparel Group remains committed to fostering innovative collaborations and delivering exceptional fashion experiences to its customers. The continuation of this partnership with Janhvi Kapoor underscores the company's strategic focus on leveraging celebrity endorsements to strengthen its market position and achieve sustained growth.

