Apparel Group Partners With Crocs in India

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 13: Apparel Group, the global leading retail conglomerate, announced the expansion of its successful partnership with Crocs, the global footwear brand. Building on their existing collaboration in the GCC region, Apparel Group has now been appointed as the Exclusive Retail Licensee for Crocs' iconic footwear in the North and East of India, marking a significant expansion of the brand's presence in the Indian market.

This development enriches Apparel Group's robust portfolio and reinforces its commitment to bringing leading international brands closer to its customers. This strategic alliance leverages the distinct strengths of both retail giants, positioning them perfectly to capitalize on the surging demand for high-quality footwear in the region.

Commenting on the partnership, Tushar Ved - President, of Apparel Group India said, "At Apparel Group, we are committed to offering our customers the best shopping experience possible. Our focus is to build on the success we have together achieved in the GCC region and extend it to new markets in North and East India. With the addition of Crocs' iconic footwear brand to our Indian portfolio, we are excited to expand our customer reach and offer a wider range of high-quality products. We value our customers' loyalty and provide them with exceptional service and ease of shopping."

"At Apparel Group, our dedication remains steadfast in delivering excellent retail experience. Our partnership with Crocs is poised for growth and enhancing their presence through our existing retail network. We are confident that through this partnership with this leading global brand, we will meet consumers' growing aspirations for lifestyle brands in the region," said Abhishek Bajpai - CEO, Apparel Group India, on the partnership.

"Our partnership with Apparel Group is a strategic move for us as we continue to expand our business in India. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to leverage their strategic network and commitment to experiential opportunities. By adapting their proven strategies to meet the unique needs and preferences of the Indian market, we are confident that this move will further enhance our offerings and open even more prospects for growth and success," expressed Sumit Dhingra, Vice President & General Manager- India, Middle East and Africa, Crocs.

The alliance promises to unlock exciting new opportunities for both companies while providing Indian consumers with even greater access to Crocs' beloved products. Through this strategic partnership, customers can choose from an extensive collection available for men, women, and kids. The strategic alliance between Apparel Group and Crocs marks a formidable union of strengths, propelling both retail companies to seize the growing demand for high-quality footwear products in the North and East Indian markets.

