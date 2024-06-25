Applications Invited for Ashoka Young Changemakers Cohort 2024

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 25: Ashoka Innovators for the Public (India), which supports the country's largest network of social entrepreneurs and young changemakers, has started accepting applications from India for the 2024 edition of their Young Changemakers cohort. The application deadline for this year's cycle is on 30th, June, 2024. Teen Changemakers (12-20 years of age) from across India working on impactful social ideas are eligible for the program.

The Ashoka Young Changemakers Programme focuses on the role of young people as influencers and co-leaders in helping different stakeholders in the society to become changemakers for the good of society. After initial rounds, A reputed selection panel will be involved in the final selection of these inspiring young changemakers. These bright young sparks are the representatives of Ashoka's network, which aim of realizing a world where Everyone is a Changemaker.

The selected young changemakers will be exposed to a global platform where they shall be given access to co-leadership boot camps, partnerships, public speaking platforms, exposure visits, strategic allies and more opportunities to groom themselves to be the influencers of youth culture in India.

Yashveer Singh, Co-founder & Global Director, Ashoka Young Changemakers, says "Ashoka Young Changemakers are role models for their entire generation. They are not only bringing much needed change around them but also helping others start on their changemaker journey. Indian Youth have the huge opportunity to demonstrate to the world how to build a society where every young person unleash their changemaker potential."

Notably, Alumni of the prestigious Ashoka Young Changemakers program have been recognised as Forbes 30 Under 30 in Asia, Diana Awardees, and have received further incubation, scholarship and funding support from other global platforms.

For more information on Ashoka, please visit www.ashoka.org.

