Applications Invited from Social Innovators for PIC's National Competition on Social Innovation (NCSI) 2024

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: Pune International Centre (PIC), in collaboration with the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), is proud to announce the upcoming National Conference on Social Innovation (NCSI) 2024.

As part of this, applications are invited from social innovators and entrepreneurs from across India to participate in the national competition on social innovation at the NCSI 2024.

The competition, organised by PIC's research vertical Social Innovation Lab (SI Lab), will be in three categories Urban, Rural and Tribal.

Finalists selected from applicants who are working on innovative solutions to societal challenges or have ideas that could make a difference will be able to participate and showcase their innovations at the competition.

Finalists of past editions Ajinkya Dhariya of PadCare Labs and Nupur Poharkar of PIRUL Handicrafts stand as shining testimonials of the transformative power of the annual NCSI in nurturing emerging social entrepreneurs.

NCSI offers:

* To showcase your work and facilitate networking with leading CSR heads/grant/donation/accelerator/impact investors.

* A cash award for winners in each category - Urban, Rural and Tribal.

* Opportunity to be a part of the 9-month mentoring programme, called Social Enterprise Mentorship Programme (SEMP).

* Easy access to PIC SI Lab's Shared Service Centre for Social Enterprises (SSC-SE).

The deadline for applications is 15 September 2024.

Link to apply: https://tinyurl.com/NCSI2024

For media inquiries and further details, please contact: 7722071005/06

Email: si@puneinternationalcentre.org/silab@puneinternationalcentre.org

Website: https://si.puneinternationalcentre.org/

