Apply for Bajaj Finance Home Loan online and avail of a low interest rate starting at 8.50 per cent*

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Bajaj Finance, one of India's leading financial services companies, has recently lowered the home loan interest rates. Bajaj Finance is now offering home loans at an interest rate starting at 8.50%* p.a with a repayment tenure of up to 40 years*, backing the dream of owning a home affordably. Bajaj Finance offers home loan for self-employed professionals, salaried individuals, doctors, and other non-salaried professionals on their website. If you have been planning to buy a home, substantiate your plans. You may apply for a fresh home loan of Rs 15 crore* or higher or even refinance the existing loan through the Home Loan Balance Transfer facility. With a quick online application and minimal documentation, avail of the loan approval in 48 hours* and take advantage of EMIs as low as Rs 733/lakh*. You can calculate your EMIs by using our Home Loan EMI Calculator and plan your EMIs better. By opting for the balance transfer, qualify for a top-up loan of Rs 1 crore* and use it for urgent needs like weddings, medical emergencies, education, and more.

Why should you choose the Bajaj Finance Home Loan?

Here are some of the reasons why you should choose Bajaj Finance Home Loan:

Low interest rates: Considering interest rates before applying for a home loan is one of the crucial factors. Bajaj Finance offers the most competitive interest rates on home loans starting from 8.50%*, making it affordable.

Longer repayment tenure: When taking a loan of a higher loan amount, one of the key factors is the repayment tenure. With Bajaj Finance, you get an option to repay your home loan over a tenure of up to 40 years*. This allows you to tailor your loan as per your financial planning and thus make loan repayment at your convenience.

Loan amount: The high loan amount of 15 crores* can allow you to purchase your dream house, without the cost being a hindrance. You can check your eligibility by using the Home Loan Eligibility Calculator.

Easy approval and quick disbursal: Bajaj Finance offers a quick and easy online application process that helps you get your loan approved faster than the usual methods. With a quick disbursal within 48 hours* of approval, you don’t have to wait for too long.

Top-up loan: If you already have an existing home loan, you can transfer your loan to Bajaj Finance at an interest rate starting from 8.50%* p.a. This also helps you qualify for a top-up loan of up to Rs 1 crore* to finance additional expenses, such as weddings, renovations or repairs, without the need for additional collateral.

Here is how you can apply for a home loan online

1. Click on the 'APPLY' button on this page.

2. Enter your full name, mobile number, and employment type.

3. Now select the type of loan you wish to apply for.

4. Generate and submit your OTP to verify your phone number.

5. Upon OTP verification, enter additional details like your monthly income, required loan amount, and if you have identified the property.

6. In the next steps, enter your date of birth, PAN number, and other details as requested depending on your selected occupation type.

7. Click on the ‘SUBMIT’ button.

That’s it! Once your application is submitted, our representative will connect with you and guide you through the next steps.

In summary, the Bajaj Finserv Home Loan offers customers an easy and hassle-free way to finance their dream homes. With its flexible repayment options, competitive interest rates, and disbursal within 48 hours* of approval, this product is an excellent choice for anyone looking to purchase a house.

*Terms & conditions

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited - one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 66 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes, or commercial spaces. It also provides loans against property for business or personal needs as well as working capital for business expansion purposes. The Company also offers finance to developers engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties as well as lease rental discounting to developers and high-net-worth individuals. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited enjoys the highest credit ratings from CRISIL as well as India Ratings. The Company is rated AAA/Stable for its long-term debt programme and A1+ for its short-term debt programme from CRISIL and India Ratings.

For more information, please visit www.bajajhousingfinance.in I LinkedIn.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor