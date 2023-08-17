Apply for gold loans on Bajaj Markets with interest rates starting at 8.88 per cent p.a.

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, in partnership with top lenders, grants access to gold loans with attractive interest rates starting from 8.88% p.a.

Depending on the value of gold pledged, one can access a loan amount starting at Rs. 1,500 with no maximum limit. The tenure of these gold loans is flexible and ranges between 7 days and 3 years.

Take a look at the gold loan partners of Bajaj Markets.

Individuals looking for funds can conveniently access gold loans on Bajaj Markets, by pledging their gold jewellery or ornaments. To get started, one simply needs to visit the Bajaj Markets’ website or download the Bajaj Markets App.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor