Aprameya Engineering IPO To Open On 25th July, Sets Price Band at Rs 56 to Rs 58 Per Share

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] July 20 : Incorporated in September 2003, Aprameya Engineering Limited is engaged in Healthcare Infrastructure & supply of need based high value medical equipment like installation, set up & maintenance of Intensive Care Units (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU), Operation Theatres, and prefabricated structure wards in hospitals and medical care centres. The company is poised for its initial public offering (IPO), with plans to raise INR 29.23 crores through the issuance of 50.4 lakh new shares.

For its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), Aprameya Engineering Limited has established a price band of Rs 56 to Rs 58 per share. The company’s shares will open for subscription on Thursday, July 25, 2024 and closes on Monday, July 29, 2024. These will be listed on the NSE SME, with a projected listing date of Thursday, August 1, 2024.



Company has revenue from operation of Rs. 65.62 Crores with 10.07% EBITDA Margin and 5.30% PAT Margin. 71% Revenue contribution from healthcare infra projects for the period FY 2024.



It has earned Rs. 235 Cr+ from healthcare infrastructure projects during FY21 to FY24 and installed 2000+ Critical Care beds since 2020. It has PAN India customer reach including Private Hospitals, AIIMS, Government Hospitals, Medical practitioners, Diagnostic centers etc. In FY-23, Company has successfully set up, installed, and commissioned 175 dialysis centers across Rajasthan in government run hospitals, with a project value of INR 31.43 crores.

Since 2020, the company has been setting up ICUs and operation theatres and has installed around 2000 critical care beds, including ICUs, NICUs, and PICUs, Modular operation theatres are being established throughout the state of Rajasthan. The company has four warehouses: two in Memnagar, Ahmedabad, one in Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad and the fourth one on Ashram Road, Ahmedabad.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Aprameya Engineering IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

The issue proceeds will be utilized to meet working capital requirements (including augmentation on Long-Term Working Capital) and general corporate purposes.

On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, the shares for the Aprameya Engineering IPO are anticipated to be allotted, and on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the shares will be credited to the demat account of the allottees. The IPO comprises 50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors and 15% of the net issue for the NII segment.

Retail investors need to contribute a minimum of Rs 1.16 lakh considering the minimum lot size for an application is 2000 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is two lots, or 4000 shares, for a total investment of Rs 2.32 lakh at the upper price band.

