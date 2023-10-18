Aptech Launches India's First Holistic end-end Virtual Production Academy in Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: Aptech Limited, a pioneer in the non-formal vocational training business in the country for over 37 years, is proud to announce the launch of India's first holistic end-end virtual production academy in Mumbai. Christened as, 'The Virtual Production Academy by Aptech', the brand intends to create a talent pool of skilled professionals harnessing the power of new-age virtual production techniques that is revolutionizing the process of film-making and content creation in India today. The academy commenced its operations today, at Suvidha Square, S V Road, Andheri (West) and will offer to teach all the stages of virtual production, namely - Visualisation, Motion/Performance Capture, Hybrid Green Screen, LED Wall-ICVFX.

The Virtual Production Academy by Aptech sets itself apart with a compelling array of unique selling points (USPs) that distinguish us in the realm of education and training. It features cutting-edge technology, including an LED volume wall for immersive virtual environments, a hybrid virtual production floor, live broadcasting and event production capabilities. With a strong focus on in-camera visual effects, the academy provides hands-on experience with DMX-controlled studio lighting setups, 12K film camera workflows and motion tracking solutions. The students will also benefit experiencing the performance capture suits, VR scouting, and state-of-the-art workstations in dedicated labs. The commitment to innovation extends to Artificial Intelligence (AI) content creation tools, while industry professionals serve as mentors, ensuring students are well-prepared to excel in the dynamic field of virtual production.

In addition to offering a comprehensive curriculum that encompasses all aspects of virtual production, from pre-production planning to post-production techniques, students will also acquire expertise in real-time rendering, virtual set design, and digital cinematography.

The Virtual Production Academy by Aptech will be offering specialized certificate courses that has the potential to transform a novice into a pro; introducing them to a suite of software tools such as RealityScan, Performance Capture with Rokoko, Aximmetry, Ultimatte, Unreal Engine, Adobe Substance Painter and Quixel Mixer. Through collaborative projects, students will get the opportunity to put their skills to use in real-world scenarios, working on their own virtual production projects. Upon completion of the specialized course, the students will receive a micro-credential (recognizing achievement in the AVGC industry) and have direct access to employment opportunities.

As per the market analysis report by Grandview Research, the India virtual production market size was estimated at USD 105.9 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0% from 2023 to 2030.

As per the report by AVGC Promotion Taskforce 2022 titled "Realising AVGC-XR Sector Potential in India", it is estimated that by 2025, ~50% of Indian animation and VFX studios will embrace real-time technology, encompassing core technologies for perceptual interactions through extended reality (XR) devices and the surging demand for 3D modelling, among other innovations.

Virtual production has rapidly transformed the entertainment industry, blurring the lines between the physical and digital worlds. With the advent of ground-breaking technologies, such as LED walls and real-time rendering engines, filmmakers can now create immersive, realistic environments without the need for traditional, on-location shooting.

Dr. Anuj Kacker, Whole-time Director and Interim CEO, Aptech Ltd. said, "Aptech has a history of recognizing opportunities in emerging industries, a pattern we established initially with IT training and later with animation, VFX, and gaming in the AVGC sector. Now, we are strategically positioning ourselves in the field of virtual production, which offers immense promise both within India and on the global entertainment stage. This is precisely the right moment to craft a comprehensive curriculum and prepare the youth/aspirants for the opportunities that are readily available to them."

He continued, "I am genuinely excited about our new venture and it's potential to play a pivotal role in nurturing talent and fostering innovation within India's entertainment industry, particularly within the AVGC segment. Our commitment remains unwavering in equipping the next wave of new-age filmmakers and content creators with the advanced skills and knowledge essential to excel in this dynamic field of virtual production."

Watch the launch of The Virtual Production Academy by Aptech www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWg5o2LuuKg

While initially launching this academy in Mumbai, Aptech's plans for expansion will be driven by the response and demand from aspiring students and industry enthusiasts.

For more information about 'The Virtual Production Academy' by Aptech Ltd., please visit thevirtualproductionacademy.com.

With over three decades of strong experience in the vocational skill training and non-formal academic curriculum-based training programs, Aptech Limited is a pioneer in the non-formal vocational training business in the country with a significant global presence. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current presence of over 800 centres globally, Aptech Limited has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, retail & aviation, beauty & wellness, banking & finance, pre-school segment amongst others. Aptech Limited has successfully trained students, professionals, universities & corporates through its two main streams of business-Individual training and Enterprise Business Group.

Under Individual Training, Aptech offers career and professional training through its multi brands - Aptech Computer Education, Arena Animation & Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (both in Animation & Multimedia), Lakme Academy powered by Aptech (beauty & grooming), Aptech Hardware & Networking Academy, Aptech Aviation & Hospitality Academy, Aptech English Learning Academy, Aptech International Pre-school amongst others.

Enterprise business includes Training and Assessment Solutions for Corporates & Institutions (Aptech Training Solutions, Aptech Assessment & Testing Solutions). Aptech Limited has been recognized as a Great Place to Work (2017 & 2019) won the Golden Peacock National Training Award (2019) and appraised at Maturity Level 5 of People Capability Maturity Model (PCMM) in the year 2020.

For further information please visit www.aptech-worldwide.com.

