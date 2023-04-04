Ar. Habeeb Khan, President, Council of Architecture at Woxsen University for CoA National Excellence Awards 2022

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4 (/PRNewswire): Council of Architecture (CoA) annual National Excellence Awards 2022 was hosted by Woxsen University on 31st March at its campus in Hyderabad. The coveted annual awards ceremony was instituted by CoA to encourage and motivate students of architecture in three categories - National Awards for Excellence in UG Architectural Thesis, PG Architectural Thesis, and Documentation of Architectural Heritage.

School of Architecture & Planning, Woxsen University takes immense pride in partnering with CoA to recognize and reward the talented architecture students across the country. The CoA national awards are presently the highest recognition for students' work in India, making the event most prestigious. The awards aim to inspire and motivate students to pursue excellence in architecture, gain exposure and contribute to the industry's growth.

"My term began with the CoA National Student Awards for Excellence in 2018 and will close with this, of 2022. This shows the importance of the event in my calendar, year after year. I visited Woxsen a couple of weeks ago and was immediately sure that if this grand competition and award ceremony could happen anywhere, it would be in Woxsen," exclaimed Ar. Habeeb Khan, President - Council of Architecture during his speech at the award ceremony.

"Woxsen team has lived up to a challenge and excelled in orgsing this grand annual event. We are glad to have partnered with Woxsen's School of Architecture & Planning and look forward to deeper engagements," stated Prof. Jayshree Deshpande, Director - CoA Training & Research Centre, Pune.

The CoA National Excellence Awards, 2022 saw a huge line-up of esteemed architects & administrators of CoA from across the country including:

Ar. Habeeb Khan, President, Council of Architecture

Ar. P. Vaitianadin, Executive member of CoA, Puducherry

Ar. Ramesh Kumar, Executive member of CoA, Port Blair

Prof. Jayashree Deshpande, Director, CoA Training & Research Centre, Pune

R.K. Oberoi, Registrar, CoA

B.Arch students of Woxsen University actively engaged in several discussions with the architects and witnessed presentations of top 10 entries in the country, gaining insights into the different approaches to design and delineation practised in established & evolving universities.

The discussions & learnings from these interactions will go a long way towards positively connecting with architectural firms for internship, placement and career advancement.

The event saw thesis presentations by 10 students for UG, 10 students for PG (2 from each of the 5 zones - NSEW & Central) and 27 entries in 3 categories of architectural documentation for this year's awards. These students from across the country have presented their thesis to the jury on predominant socio-climatic issues such as slum towards inclusive & sustainable development, Architecture for community revitalization in kerala, Architecture & Asylum - Rehabilitation of Bru/Reang IDPs in North Tripura, Heterotopias of an Augmented Public Space, Interpretation and Research Centre for Theyyam - Kannur, Monumenting The Dead - A Case Of Dutch Cemetery, A Living Hertiage In A Historic Urban Landscape: Dhundiraj Ganapati Mandir, Gujarat, Architectural Documentation of Krishnabai Temple at Kshetra Mahabaleshwar and more.

"Design of campus reflects its versatility and along with good infrastructure and a cohesive team of faculty and students, the experience was seamless," said Ar. Partha Ranjan Das, Jury member.

