Arch College Founder Archana Surana Represented India at Cumulus 2024 held in Budapest

Budapest (Hungary), June 1: Archana Surana, Founder and Director, of ARCH College, represented India at the Cumulus Association’s 2024 conference which was held at the Budapest at MOME. Archana Surana, played a significant role in the conference, representing India on an international stage, she chaired a Session on Women in Design. Where she discussed the significant roles that women are playing in the field of Design.

The Key areas of focus included in the session were Exploring Avenues, Women Empowerment, and Mentorship through facilitating discussions, Breaking Barriers and Overcoming Challenges: Ascending to Leadership Positions within the Design Industry, and Future Trends and Innovations to Promote gender diversity and Inclusivity.

The Cumulus Association conference, hosted by the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME) in Budapest, brought together over 500 participants for six days of insightful discussions on the impact of design education on improving life.

Ms. Surana, a Vice President of the Cumulus Association Executive Board, joined educators and design professionals from eleven countries, fostering international collaboration and sharing innovative practices. It was wonderful to spend time with fellow educators from around the globe, learning and sharing best practices, remarked Ms. Surana. Her presence highlighted India’s significant contributions to the global design education landscape.

Additionally, Under Cirro Cumulus, a student working group during the conference, students from ARCH College also had the opportunity to present their research papers, which were selected for the IIT Delhi Conference. The research topic was “Exploring the Impact of AI on Design Education: A Comprehensive Student Perspective.”

The students included Shikhar Singh from the Communication Department and Muskan Amarka from the Interior Design Department. Additionally, Tanu Bohra from the Jewellery Department, along with Muskan Amarna, presented on the sustainability track, describing the event “Design Identity Direction” organized by ARCH College, considering the Sustainable Development Goals in design.

The Cumulus Association conference is a key event for exploring the transformative potential of design. This year's program included a variety of lectures, workshops, and panel discussions focused on addressing contemporary challenges through design. In the series of panel discussions, one of the ARCH faculty, Mr. Hiten Noonwal, also presented and discussed Fashion Imagery under the Cumulus Working Group Fashion & Textile. Ms. Surana's active participation emphasized the critical role educational institutions like Arch College play in advancing design thinking and practice.

The conference offered a platform not only for knowledge exchange but also for building valuable connections that can lead to future collaborations. Arch College remains dedicated to promoting excellence in design education, inspiring students and educators to leverage design for positive societal impact.

