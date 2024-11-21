ARCH College of Design and Business Director advocates for “Women in Design” at International Design Conference

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] November 21: Archana Surana, Founder and Director of ARCH College of Design and Business, represented India at the Cumulus Association 2024 Conference, held at the National School of Architecture, Art, and Design, Tecnologico de Monterrey, Mexico. As the Vice President of the Cumulus Executive Board (2022-2025), Archana Surana chaired an impactful session titled “Women in Design,” organized by the Cumulus Working Group.

During her session, Archana Surana emphasized the essential role of women in design, advocating for greater inclusivity and the empowerment of women within the industry. “Women bring diverse perspectives, leading to more inclusive and accessible design solutions. Prioritizing their voices enhances innovation and fosters equality,” she remarked.

She also addressed the need for diversity in leadership, mentorship to empower women, and breaking down systemic barriers to increase female participation in design. Archana Surana underscored the importance of research and data in realizing inclusive design solutions. Her longstanding dedication to this cause is evident, as she has previously chaired five sessions focused on “Women in Design” at various Cumulus Conferences.

The Cumulus Conference is a leading global platform for design education and international collaboration, bringing together design professionals and institutions from around the world.

ARCH College of Design and Business has established itself as a premier institution in the realm of design education, offering an innovative curriculum that integrates creativity with practical skill development. With 25 years of excellence, the college has become renowned for its hands-on learning approach, emphasizing real-world projects, internships, and global collaborations. This unique blend of academic rigor and industry relevance ensures that students are well-equipped to succeed in the competitive design and business sectors.

The college attracts talent from across India and Nepal, creating a diverse and dynamic environment that fosters the exchange of ideas and teamwork. With opportunities for international exposure and a strong focus on global partnerships, ARCH College provides students with a broader perspective that enhances their professional growth. This commitment to both academic excellence and industry engagement ensures that ARCH College graduates emerge as leaders who are poised to shape the future of design.

