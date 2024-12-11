ARCH College of Design and Business Hosts Workshops Bridging Global and Traditional Design Practices

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 11: ARCH College of Design and Business continues to lead the way in promoting creativity, innovation, and skill development by blending traditional art forms with cutting-edge global design techniques. Through a series of thoughtfully curated workshops, the institution underscores its commitment to preparing students for a rapidly globalized and digitized world where technological expertise and cross-cultural understanding are paramount.

In collaboration with Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU), ARCH recently hosted an advanced pattern design workshop at its Jaipur campus. This workshop, led by Rachel Kelly from the Manchester Fashion Institute (MFI), introduced ARCH students to innovative textile designs inspired by Sudoku patterns. Participants from diverse design fields such as fashion, interior, communication, and jewelry explored creative techniques to produce intricate patterns, marrying mathematical precision with artistic expression.

Commenting on the collaboration, Archana Surana, Founder and Director of ARCH College of Design and Business, said, “Partnerships with global institutions like MMU empower our students with advanced technical skills and an international perspective, preparing them to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and competitive design industry.”

On the cultural front, ARCH joined forces with the City Palace Museum Trust during the Jaipur History Festival 2024 to organize a workshop that highlighted the fusion of folk art with modern storytelling techniques. This installation art and stop-motion animation workshop engaged 40 school students and their teachers, focusing on Financial Literacy through Folk Art.

Participating schools included Delhi Public School Jaipur, MPS Kalwar Road, Sanskar School, Subodh Public School, Dharav High School, Maharaja Sawai Bhawani Singh School, and Birla Public School, Kishangarh. Students showcased innovative projects, such as Panchatantra-inspired installations and mandala-style “Tree of Life” designs, demonstrating the potential of traditional arts to address contemporary challenges creatively.

Archana Surana remarked, “These workshops offer students an invaluable opportunity to connect with their heritage while developing skills that enable them to address present-day issues creatively and meaningfully.”

ARCH College of Design and Business has, over the past 25 years, built a reputation for pioneering an experiential learning approach that combines academic rigor with hands-on practice. By integrating global exposure, cultural sensitivity, and technological fluency into its curriculum, the institution continues to prepare industry-ready professionals poised to make an impact in the dynamic global design and business landscapes.

With a diverse student body and robust global partnerships, ARCH fosters an inclusive environment that celebrates creativity, innovation, and teamwork, ensuring its graduates are well-equipped to lead in their fields.

