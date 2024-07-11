ARCH College’s Vanisha Sharma Shines in Athah’s Cultural Fusion Jewellery Design Competition

Jaipur (Rajasthan) (India) July 11 : ARCH College B.Des Jewellery Design program student Vanisha Sharma has won a Cultural Fusion Jewellery Design Contest organized by Athah, a brand working on heritage culture and spiritual jewellery. This accolade highlights Vanisha’s exceptional creativity and innovative approach to jewellery design.

Vanisha’s award-winning collection, inspired by the enchanting reveries of Rajasthan, brilliantly captures the essence of the region’s rich cultural heritage. Her jewellery collection was inspired by Rajasthan reveries, including foods, puppets, forts & sculptures, animals and culture. She used gold, pearls uncut diamonds & precious gemstones to make this jewellery.

We are incredibly proud of Vanisha’s achievement, said ARCH College’s Founder and Director Archana Surana. Her work not only showcases her extraordinary talent but also reflects the rich culture of Rajasthan. This recognition is a testament to the quality of education and the nurturing environment at ARCH College. The Jewellery Department is the oldest department at ARCH College. At ARCH, we offer PG, UG, and professional courses in this field.

ARCH College of Design & Business is organized its Design Dhara Summer Workshops, which took place from June 12th to 14th at its campus located in Malviya Nagar, Jaipur.

The Design Dhara Summer Workshops offered a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to immerse themselves in various design-based creative sessions, fostering innovation, skill development, and artistic exploration. With an array of captivating workshops scheduled over three days, participants will delve into the realms of Natural Dyeing, Animation, Origami, Enamelling, Portrait Making, Photography, Interior Styling, and Garment Pattern Making.

Archana Surana, founder of Arch College of Design & Business said ,Design is not just about creating something visually appealing it’s about crafting experiences, evoking emotions, and sparking inspiration. The Design Dhara Summer Workshops are a testament to our commitment to providing immersive learning experiences that fuel passion and ignite creativity.

