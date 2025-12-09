Architect of Growth: Arpita Vinay’s Spark Capital PWM Journey Recognised by ET Now

Arpita Vinay, Senior Managing Director & CEO of Spark Capital

New Delhi [India], December 8: Arpita Vinay, Senior Managing Director & CEO of Spark Capital Private Wealth Management (Spark Capital PWM), has been recognised at the ET Now Impactful Women Leaders of India 2025. The honour acknowledges her dynamic leadership in India's wealth management industry.

The award recognises Arpita Vinay's instrumental role in building Spark Capital PWM into one of India's fastest-growing private wealth management platforms. Under her leadership, the firm has grown assets under management and advisory from approximately ₹3,000 crores in April 2023 to over ₹38,000 crores by November 2025, expanded its presence across 13 Indian cities and Dubai (DIFC), and scaled its team from 60 members to over 450+ professionals, including a strong bench of specialist relationship managers.

Commenting on the recognition, Arpita Vinay said, “This honour is significant as it reflects the journey of building an institution with purpose. At Spark Capital PWM, we have focused on creating a platform that balances investment excellence with trust, integrity, and long-term stewardship. The real reward lies in the confidence our clients place in us—and we remain committed to deepening that trust as we grow.”

Under Arpita's leadership, Spark Capital PWM has revamped its Multi-Family Office proposition by integrating philanthropy, art, and lifestyle concierge services, helping India's ultra-high-net-worth families align wealth with legacy and purpose. In parallel, her focus on digital transformation has enabled paperless onboarding and mobile-first engagement, making Spark Capital PWM a future-ready wealth platform.

Her leadership has also propelled Spark Capital PWM to receive strong international recognition across growth strategy, technology adoption, and client experience, including:

Highly Commended: Best Boutique Private Bank — Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards 2025

Customer-Facing Digital Capabilities — WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2025

Best Private Bank – Use of Technology (Advisory) — Global Private Banker WealthTech Awards 2025

Best Boutique Wealth Manager – Rising Star (India) — The Asset Triple A Private Capital Awards 2024

Emerging Wealth Manager – India — WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2024

These global accolades reinforce Spark Capital PWM's positioning as a next-generation private wealth institution built on institutional rigour, digital innovation, and client trust.

Beyond business, Arpita Vinay is a leading advocate for diversity and leadership development in financial services. A member of FICCI FLO, she actively mentors young professionals and champions women's participation in finance. Her efforts have earned her the World Women Leadership Congress Award, recognition among India's Top 100 Women in Finance, and a feature in Outlook's Women Torchbearers of Viksit Bharat. She also represents India on global platforms, including as a panelist at the Financial Times Global Wealth Management Summits in London and the Asian Wealth Management Summit in Singapore—reflecting her commitment to sharing India's success stories with the global wealth management community.

The ET Now Impactful Women Leaders of India 2025 award adds to Arpita Vinay's growing list of recognitions for driving innovation, building high-performance teams, and shaping an institution defined by trust, insight-driven advisory, and long-term commitment to clients.

About Spark Capital Private Wealth Management

Spark Capital Private Wealth Management (Spark PWM Pvt Ltd) operates as a subsidiary of Spark Capital Advisors (India) Limited. Aligning with Spark Capital's core values of Knowledge, Integrity, Trust & Transparency, Spark Capital PWM assists Affluent Families, Business Owners/Promoters, Family Offices, New Age Entrepreneurs, and CXOs in navigating the complexities of the financial landscape. The company's mission is to seamlessly facilitate the creation, preservation, and transition of wealth across generations through its range of products and services.

As part of Spark Capital's ecosystem, Spark Capital PWM extends its offerings beyond traditional wealth management services to include investment banking and asset management expertise. This integrated approach enables the firm to tailor bespoke solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clientele.

For more information, visit: https://sparkadvisors.in/about-us

Media Contact:

Aashish Mudbidri – Group Head – Branding & Corporate Communications,

Spark Capital Advisors (India) Limited

Email: Aashish.m@sparkcapital.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.