Arcum Global, TBDC announce 2nd edition of Canada Start-up Visa Week, 2022

Canada Start-up Visa Week - 2nd Edition will take place from June 6 to June 10, 2022, and is organized by Arcum Global, a leading business management firm, in partnership with Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC), a Canadian Government Designated Organisation and a renowned Toronto based incubator.

The event is set to be inaugurated with an informative session, providing details on the Canada Start-up Visa program and insights on Canada's potential business and funding opportunities. Further, one-on-one presentation opportunities would be provided to 20 shortlisted start-ups, with existing proof of concept, to pitch their innovative businesses to TBDC and Arcum Global

Notably, Canada Start-up Visa is a Canadian Government program providing the founders of innovative start-ups with an opportunity to launch their business in Canada and directly apply for a Canadian Permanent Residency.

Divesh Sharma, Founder and Director, Arcum Global, quotes, "With the success of the first edition, organised last year, we look forward to continuing providing such platforms to companies and help the select founders with their mobilisation and fundraise."

Registration link-

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor